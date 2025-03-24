ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Allows Witness To File Complaint With Cops Over Threats

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed an eyewitness in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to move UP Police after being allegedly threatened for testifying against Ashish Mishra, son of former union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said upon a complaint by the eyewitness, the police should investigate the allegations "dispassionately" without being influenced by the conclusions drawn earlier in its report. The bench gave the liberty to the police to file a fresh status report if required.

The top court also refused to cancel the bail granted to Ajay in January, 2024 in the case for alleged violation of bail conditions and allowed him to visit his family at Lakhimpur Kheri on the occasion of Ram Navami festival on April 5 and 6.

He was directed to return to Lucknow from Lakhimpur Kheri on April 7 before 5 pm and barred from mixing with political workers during his visit to the home town.

The top court took on record the status report filed by UP Police in which it denied the claim of victims that Mishra attended a political rally in Lakhimpur Kheri in violation of the bail conditions.

The police have said in its status report that Mishra's picture of attending the rally was an old picture which was shown as the latest picture of him attending the rally in October, last year. The bench told UP Police to revisit the list of witnesses in the cases and prioritise the examination of only the crucial ones.

"Examination of witnesses takes time and if you have hundreds of them, it will be an endless trial," the bench told advocate Ruchira Goel, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government. The top court posted the matter post April 16 after being informed the matter was coming up in the trial court.