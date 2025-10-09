Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Permits Ex-Minister's Son And Accused Ashish Mishra To Visit Hometown On Diwali
The top court directed Ashish Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur till the pendency of the trial in the case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra and prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, to travel to his hometown on October 20 to celebrate Diwali with his family members.
After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, it said the earlier condition that political workers or the public shall not be associated with his family's celebrations in any capacity will be imposed.
The bench, regarding the trial of the case, noted that 23 witnesses have been examined, while nine have been dropped.
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mishra, the state government counsel, and advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the complainant, apprised the apex court about the status of the trial. Dave sought permission for his client to travel to Lakhimpur for Diwali. Mishra's counsel undertook that he would return by October 22.
Earlier, the apex court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur till the pendency of the trial in the case.
The apex court has further asked the state government to bring on record the status of the investigation in the matter. Bhushan requested the apex court to expedite the trial in the matter. The bench said it will result in the monitoring of the trial.
In March this year, the apex court had allowed Mishra to visit his family in Lakhimpur Kheri on the Ram Navami festival.
Later in May, the apex court allowed Mishra, the prime accused in the case, to visit Lakhimpur Kheri every Saturday evening to spend time with family, subject to the condition that he should return to Lucknow Sunday evening.
On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
