Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Permits Ex-Minister's Son And Accused Ashish Mishra To Visit Hometown On Diwali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra and prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, to travel to his hometown on October 20 to celebrate Diwali with his family members.

After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, it said the earlier condition that political workers or the public shall not be associated with his family's celebrations in any capacity will be imposed.

The bench, regarding the trial of the case, noted that 23 witnesses have been examined, while nine have been dropped.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mishra, the state government counsel, and advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the complainant, apprised the apex court about the status of the trial. Dave sought permission for his client to travel to Lakhimpur for Diwali. Mishra's counsel undertook that he would return by October 22.

Earlier, the apex court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur till the pendency of the trial in the case.