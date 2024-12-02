ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 88 Lakh Houses Delivered Under PMAY-U, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

Ministry has been supplementing efforts of states and Union territories by providing central assistance under PMAY-U to provide pucca houses in urban areas across country.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: More than 88 lakh houses have been delivered to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that over 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) till November 18.

The ministry has been supplementing the efforts of states and Union territories by providing central assistance under PMAY-U since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses in urban areas across the country, he said.

"Based on project proposals submitted by the State/UT Governments under PMAY-U, as on 18.11.2024, a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry..., and more than 88.02 lakh are completed/delivered to the beneficiaries.

"The remaining houses are at different stages of construction," the minister said in the written reply.

He said that learning from the experiences of PMAY-U, MoHUA has launched the PMAY-U 2.0 'Housing for All' Mission with effect from September 1, 2024, for implementation in urban areas across the country to construct, purchase and rent 10 million houses by eligible beneficiaries at affordable cost through four verticals of the scheme.

These four verticals are Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). As of date, 29 states and UTs have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to implement PMAY-U 2.0.

