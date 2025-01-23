Money Disbursed Under Ladki Bahin Scheme Won’t Be Recovered From Anyone: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured that there would be no recovery of funds disbursed under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ scheme.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched before the 2024 state assembly election, provides eligible women from financially disadvantaged sections a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. Maharashtra has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the programme, costing the state exchequer approximately Rs 3,700 crore per month.

Pawar’s assurance comes amid opposition claims that the government will trim the list of beneficiaries, take back the money disbursed to ineligible persons and eventually stop the scheme. “Last time, we had limited time for the verification of documents of potential beneficiaries. We wanted to link the Aadhaar of every beneficiary to the scheme but could not do so. However, there will not be any recovery of the given money,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief was speaking at an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune where he shared the dais with Sharad Pawar, who now heads NCP (SP). The Ladki Bahin programme was credited as one of the major reasons for the Mahayuti alliance’s resounding victory in the state elections last year. It has promised to raise the monthly amount to Rs 2,100.

Asked about his discussions with Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief said, “We talked about sugar-related matters. Cooperation, excise, agriculture, and power departments are linked to the sugar business. We also discussed issues concerning the Vasantdada Sugar Institute.” The deputy CM said he had reviewed the functioning of the agriculture department and highlighted potential misuse of government schemes.

“When the government introduces schemes for people’s benefit, there are always some unscrupulous elements trying to take undue advantage. Similar cases seem to have occurred with the Re 1 crop insurance scheme,” he said. Earlier, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate had said there were irregularities in the implementation of the Re 1 crop insurance scheme for farmers, noting places of worship were shown as agricultural lands to claim benefits.

On the reported friction between the Shiv Sena and the NCP over district guardian ministers, Pawar said, “It is the prerogative of the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) to assign the responsibility of district guardian ministers to his cabinet colleagues. He will make a decision upon his return from Davos.”