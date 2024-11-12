ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh's Path To Sustainability: E-Buses, E-Cars And Subsidised E-Cycles In Focus

Leh: Ladakh's journey toward carbon neutrality is gaining momentum as the region embraces sustainable mobility initiatives. From increased e-cycle subsidies to a growing fleet of e-buses and e-cars, Ladakh is steadily transitioning to eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

Adv. Tashi Gyaltson, Chief Executive Councillor, Tsering Angchuk Deputy Chairman of LAHDC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, and Dr. Tundup Namgail, Deputy Director, District Motor Garages, Leh along with other district officers, inaugurated this initiative by flagging off a fleet of e-cycles from the District Motor Garages in Leh on Tuesday. The Chief Executive Councillor also distributed e-cycles to beneficiaries under the LAHDC Subsidy Scheme. Besides, two school buses were also flagged off.

E-cycles on subsidised rate provided under LAHDC subsidy (ETV Bharat)

Adv. Tashi Gyaltson spoke on Ladakh’s journey toward becoming a carbon-neutral region. "When Ladakh was granted Union Territory status, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi expressed his vision of making it a model UT that is also carbon-neutral," Gyaltson said.

"Our focus is to introduce environmentally friendly practices and projects to achieve this goal. Several sustainable, eco-friendly programs are already in place across Ladakh, and e-cycles are one of our efforts. The idea was first discussed by the Deputy Chairman last year, with the vision that if each resident of Leh used a cycle even for one day, we could make a significant impact on reducing our carbon footprint. However, we do not have a massive industry in Ladakh which affects the environment," added Gyaltson.

He further said, "Last year, we launched the e-cycle program with limited subsidies and interest was less among the people. This year, we increased the subsidy and raised awareness to help people see the health and environmental benefits of cycling. This has attracted interest, with many Ladakhis, including officers, pledging to use cycles for their commute when possible. By choosing to cycle, you are contributing to the global commitment to combat climate change and keep our environment clean."

"This gradual shift toward e-cycles and sustainable practices is helping us move closer to our vision of a clean, carbon-neutral Ladakh," he concluded.