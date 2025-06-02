Ladakh's Padma Namgail Becomes Youngest Everester

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Chosen from among 1.7 million cadets across India, 21-year-old Padma Namgail from Sumoor village in Nubra, made history as the youngest male climber from Ladakh to summit Mount Everest (Sagarmatha). On May 18, he reached the summit, accompanied by guide Thunang Bhutia.

Namgail received his education from Lamdon School in Nubra, where he studied till Class VIII. He further continued his schooling at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sumoor and is currently pursuing a BSc in Computer Science at DAV College in Chandigarh.

"In August 2024, I was planning to come home when I got a call from the NCC unit, informing me about a mountaineering course, asking about my interest. At that time, they didn't mention it was for Mt. Everest. As I was more excited about coming home, I initially declined. But my officer asked me to meet him, and that is when he told me it was for Mt. Everest. Naturally, I said, yes. After that, I went through a series of selection trials, first at the unit level, then the battalion and finally at the directorate level, which brought me here today," Namgail told ETV Bharat.

Elaborating on the challenges, he said, "The selection process itself was a big challenge. It involved participants from 17 NCC directorates across various states and colleges. In Delhi, we went through multiple rounds of selection for physical and written tests. There were additional rounds focused on running and endurance. An expedition to Mt. Abi Gamin in Uttarkashi was conducted from August to September, where our performance was evaluated, how we ran, walked with weight and adapted to high altitudes. Later, from December to January this year, winter training and selection were held in Siachen, Ladakh, to assess our ability to walk and perform under extreme weather conditions. The entire process was extremely tough. Apart from physical challenges, it was mentally exhausting. I was also pursuing my BSc at the time, and it became very difficult to balance academics with the selection process. I couldn't concentrate on my studies, and the mental pressure was intense."

"My family supported me a lot throughout the process. When I called them and said that the selection process would be long and might affect my studies, they told me to focus entirely on it if I was interested, as studies could be pursued later. After my selection, they were really happy. Though there were fewer participants from Ladakh, there were participants from Uttarakhand. Being from a hilly region is an advantage for us. In the mountains, we are used to carrying weight and walking long distances, which enhances our performance. Our endurance is naturally strong, and at Siachen, we carry 10–15 kilograms while walking, and we are always at the front. Our strength is our asset, and being from a hilly region gives us a clear benefit," he added.

Talking about the toughest part of the eight-month selection process, he said, "The final selection, which was held at Siachen, was the toughest. The winter training selection was conducted by the Army Mountaineering Institute. The Siachen Winter Training prepared us both mentally and physically for Mt. Everest. We did glacier marches in extreme cold and scaled ice walls, which gave us valuable experience that we later used to survive in freezing conditions. While at Mt. Abi Gamin, we did a lot of load rotations. If we were at the roadhead, we had to go to the base camp and offload things there. That experience prepared us well for Mt. Everest."

Describing the final moment of touching the summit, he said, "Initially, I wondered when we would be able to reach the top. I was carrying an oxygen cylinder, and it was a steep climb with a gradient of 70-80 degrees, using fixed ropes. We started at 7:00 pm on May 17, and by 4 am the next day, we had reached the summit. It was a huge relief, as all the tiredness vanished, and I thought eight months of hard work paid off. But I was also thinking about the descent. While descending, safety measures are fewer, and I felt hesitant and tired. One of the best things was that my agency led us to cross 90 per cent of the climbers ahead of us quickly, so we avoided traffic jams and could descend faster. Facing traffic jams on the mountain is a serious challenge, especially in cold weather. We faced some problems while descending. We planned to go directly from the summit to Camp 2, with a halt at Camp 3, but we were short of water and food. Our bodies were exhausted, and the lack of oxygen made us thirsty, which caused dehydration."

Highlighting the role played by Bhutia during the expedition, he said, "He (Bhutia) was a very good guide. Luckily, he had already worked in Ladakh before and knew some Ladakhi songs, which helped build a great bond with us. We even danced and sang Ladakhi songs during the expedition."

Padma Namgail at the summit. (ETV Bharat)

"We saw dead bodies. I met one guy at the base camp who said he was also summitting, but while descending, the same guy was found dead at Lobuche Peak. We saw a few dead bodies along the way, and there were times when we had to carefully jump over them. Luckily, we did not face any problems, and the weather was good during our climb. There was no wind," he added.

"I never thought I was the youngest, as in 2016, a few women had also reached the summit. The NCC provides great opportunities and a platform for us in many fields, not just mountaineering. And it is important to take advantage of them. As Ladakhis, we don't explore these opportunities enough, based on my experience. At a young age, we get many chances, and we need to make the most of them. Whenever you get opportunities, use them and give your 100 per cent," Namgail said.

Having climbed two other summits before the highest one, he said, "I have climbed two peaks, Mt. Abi Gamin and Lobuche Peak. It was a great experience. Initially, I was not aware of mountaineering, but now I want to explore the mountains of Ladakh and connect with the mountaineers from the region. If I get the opportunity, I would love to mentor and train young climbers from Ladakh in the future. Although I wanted to join the NCC since school, I never got the chance."