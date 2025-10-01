Ladakh's 'Lifeline' Hit As Unrest Marks First Major Upheaval In 38 years
Srinagar: The unrest in Ladakh, hinged on the statehood and six-schedule status demand, has dealt another blow to its buzzing tourism sector, which was enjoying modest tourist arrivals in the ongoing season.
The cold desert, bordered by China and Pakistan, witnessed an upheaval on September 24 after the 14-day-long hunger strike led by the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk spiralled into violent clashes with police. In the day-long protests, four locals were killed and around 90 were injured, with an indefinite curfew and internet shutdown barring some brief relaxations enforced in its aftermath to maintain peace.
An eerie calm is now prevailing in Ladakh with curfew restrictions relaxed. But the internet continues to remain shut, and the uncertainty lingers on as the key Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) advocating for Ladakh's safeguards have pulled out of the crucial talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs scheduled for October 6.
Ladakh draws lakhs of tourists to its landscapes, sprawling mountains and shimmering lakes, including Pangong, alongside heritage monuments each year. After taking an initial hit following the Pahalgam terror attack, when 25 tourists and a local were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow on April 22, the tourism sector was recovering with the arrival of foreigners since late July, Tawang Dorjey, president of All Ladakh Adventure and Tour Operators Association, told ETV Bharat.
"Tourists from Europe were arriving and were enjoying expeditions to different places when the recent unrest erupted. We were making some recovery after tourists fled the region following the Pahalgam attack, but almost one per cent of arrivals have cancelled," he added.
For Ladakh’s freezing cold, going as high as minus 30 degrees Celsius in winter, September serves as the end-of-the-season month for tourists, a little before the road connectivity is hit and locals shift to the traditional methods to fight the bone-chilling cold.
Many like Dorjey associated with the tourism sector said tourists were enjoying their itineraries amid the unrest, but the closure of shops and other business establishments caused inconvenience to tourists.
Tourism is considered a "lifeline" for the economy of Ladakh, where thousands of people, including men, women and youth, are associated with this sector by running hotels, home stays, cafés, restaurants, taxis, or even bike rentals, etc.
Ladakh’s key tourist spots, Pangong Tso Lake, Nubra Valley, Tsomoriri Lake, and Leh Palace, alongside others, are a major hit among international and domestic travellers with several Bollywood movies, including the famed 3-Idiots movie, filmed in the region.
But Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, who is the president of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA), said the recent tragic incident has deepened the crisis for the tourism sector in the region.
"This year has been particularly challenging for the tourism industry in Ladakh," she added. "Tourism is the lifeline of Ladakh, and every stakeholder represents not just individual enterprises but the livelihoods of a major percentage of our population. Most have built their businesses from scratch with heavy bank loans, and today they stand under immense financial stress."
The scale of the economic crisis triggered by the losses, according to her, should be noted by the government. The Union Territory has rarely fallen at a crossroads with tourism as it saw its first political upheavals since 1987, when it started the fight for a Union Territory and its separation from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.
But Lachic too stood behind the demands, saying the Constitutional safeguards are meant to preserve the fragile, unique ecosystem of their home. "It (tourism) is not merely an industry, it is the vessel for our entrepreneurial spirit, the leading source of jobs for our youth and the market that sustains our farmers and artisans. To speak on this issue is to hold the livelihoods of thousands of people in our hands, and we do not take that responsibility lightly. This is precisely why we stand in solidarity with our people," she added.
Since 2019, when Ladakh was carved as a UT, the tourism graph has seen a surge, with official data showing the graph rising from 2.79 lakh to over 53.76 lakh in 2024. But the impact of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir this year had far-reaching impacts on Ladakh, with numbers at 1,54,414 tourists reported until June, which is about 41 per cent of the tourist arrivals in 2024.
This comes amid the passenger traffic at Srinagar Airport taking a hit with the decline in arrivals. That time, according to official data, over 100 flights were bringing almost 10,000 passengers a day to the Valley. But contrastingly, the same has fallen a total of 10164 (arrivals and departures) passengers in 64 flights.
In Kashmir, a prominent tour operator said they were handling bookings for Ladakh after the Pahalgam terror attack hit their businesses and were sustaining operational costs. "But now, it is gone too. This coincides with the end of this year’s tourism season in Ladakh, with no hopes of a turnaround as winters approach," he added.
