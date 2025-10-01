ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh's 'Lifeline' Hit As Unrest Marks First Major Upheaval In 38 years

Srinagar: The unrest in Ladakh, hinged on the statehood and six-schedule status demand, has dealt another blow to its buzzing tourism sector, which was enjoying modest tourist arrivals in the ongoing season.

The cold desert, bordered by China and Pakistan, witnessed an upheaval on September 24 after the 14-day-long hunger strike led by the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk spiralled into violent clashes with police. In the day-long protests, four locals were killed and around 90 were injured, with an indefinite curfew and internet shutdown barring some brief relaxations enforced in its aftermath to maintain peace.

An eerie calm is now prevailing in Ladakh with curfew restrictions relaxed. But the internet continues to remain shut, and the uncertainty lingers on as the key Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) advocating for Ladakh's safeguards have pulled out of the crucial talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs scheduled for October 6.

Ladakh draws lakhs of tourists to its landscapes, sprawling mountains and shimmering lakes, including Pangong, alongside heritage monuments each year. After taking an initial hit following the Pahalgam terror attack, when 25 tourists and a local were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow on April 22, the tourism sector was recovering with the arrival of foreigners since late July, Tawang Dorjey, president of All Ladakh Adventure and Tour Operators Association, told ETV Bharat.

"Tourists from Europe were arriving and were enjoying expeditions to different places when the recent unrest erupted. We were making some recovery after tourists fled the region following the Pahalgam attack, but almost one per cent of arrivals have cancelled," he added.

For Ladakh’s freezing cold, going as high as minus 30 degrees Celsius in winter, September serves as the end-of-the-season month for tourists, a little before the road connectivity is hit and locals shift to the traditional methods to fight the bone-chilling cold.

Many like Dorjey associated with the tourism sector said tourists were enjoying their itineraries amid the unrest, but the closure of shops and other business establishments caused inconvenience to tourists.

Tourism is considered a "lifeline" for the economy of Ladakh, where thousands of people, including men, women and youth, are associated with this sector by running hotels, home stays, cafés, restaurants, taxis, or even bike rentals, etc.