Ladakh’s Changmolung Glacier Melting Fast, Hot Water Springs Main Reason: Wadia Institute Scientist

Tiwari highlighted some contrasting facts, saying that on one hand many glaciers are melting due to climate change and global warming, while some glaciers in the Karakoram region are surging. “Some glaciers are expanding their area, while others are continuously melting,” he said.

The Ladakh region has the highest number of glaciers in the country, 5,262. This is the reason why scientists keep monitoring the glaciers present in Ladakh as well as the glaciers present in the Himalayan region of other states, so that the continuously melting glaciers can be monitored.

According to the Geological Survey of India, there are about 9,575 glaciers in India, and all these glaciers are melting, some fast and some at a very slow rate. Out of all these glaciers, only 267 are such that their size is more than 10 square kilometres.

The study, published in Science of the Total Environment on August 27, 2025, has revealed that the glacier has moved back 478 metres, Tiwari said.

Citing his study ‘Impact of Geothermal Activity on Anomalous Retreat of Changmolung Glacier in the Karakoram’, he said that such geothermal springs were found in Changmolung Glacier of the Ladakh region and some shocking occurrences.

Dehradun: Thousands of glaciers in the Himalayan regions of the country, including Uttarakhand, are melting fast. But global warming and climate change are not the only reasons for the rapid melting; geothermal springs (geothermal springs or hot water springs) also contribute to this phenomenon, Sameer Tiwari, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, claimed.

Tiwari said that the Changmolung glacier is also in the Karakoram, which is called the third pole of the Himalayas, and is melting rapidly. “For this reason, I went to study it with my team in 2021,” he said.

‘The Changmolung glacier snout melted completely.’

During the study in the Karakoram region, the Wadia Institute team also found that some glaciers are melting in an unexpected way, but the exact reasons for this were not known. Therefore, they continued their study in the area, which revealed that the snout of Changmolung Glacier (the lower, last end or tip of a glacier, where the ice melts and meets the surrounding area) has completely melted and a lake has formed below.

Changmolung glacier moved back 478 meters (Photo: Sameer Tiwari)

A lake remains beneath the Changmolung glacier. (Photo: Samir Tiwari)

“We saw the water was going up and down like boiling. When we reached near the lake, we found out that it is not a glacier lake but a geothermal spring,” Tiwari said. “This is the first such case in the country that an unexpected geothermal spring is under a glacier at an altitude of 4,980 metres above sea level and is melting it,” he said.

The study, conducted between 1969 and 2022 through satellite, found that the Changmolung glacier has moved back by 478 metres due to the rare springs.

“Not only this, but during the study on the spot, it was found that the temperature of the surrounding area was minus 20 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the temperature of the water coming out of the geothermal spring near the glacier was 8 to 10 degrees Celsius,” Tiwari said.

“The temperature of Changmolung Glacier has been different in different months, but if we talk about the annual average temperature, it has been measured at -9.21 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the geothermal spring near the Changmolung glacier has been found to be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. This is the reason why the Changmolung glacier is constantly melting,” he said.

Scientists of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology did the study (Photo: Sameer Tiwari)

‘Glaciers retreating 3.9 metres annually’

Talking about the rate of melting of glaciers, the annual rate of melting on the edges of the glacier is 1.9 metres, whereas the rate of melting of glaciers near the geothermal springs has been observed to be 3.9 metres annually. The area of ​​​​the Changmolung glacier is 9.96 square kilometres, which is located at an altitude of 4980 to 6070 metres. However, this glacier has retreated 478 metres in the last 53 years.

“There may be more geothermal springs under or around the glaciers in other Himalayan regions of the country, which have not been discovered yet,” Tiwari said.