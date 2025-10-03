ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Violence: Wangchuk's Wife Moves SC, Seeks His Immediate Release

Gitanjali Angmo has moved the top court seeking the release of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been arrested under the NSA in Jodhpur.

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, moves SC seeking his release.
File Photo: climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 3, 2025 at 9:06 AM IST

Updated : October 3, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release. Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules. Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk. Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

