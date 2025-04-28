Ladakh Tourism Via Kashmir Faces Serious Setback After Pahalgam Terror Attack

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Tourism in Ladakh, which is mostly linked to Kashmir, has been considerably affected following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Many tourists coming to Ladakh via Kashmir have cancelled their trips due to uncertainty and confusion, mistakenly believing Ladakh is still part of J&K.

Although Ladakh has been a separate Union Territory since 2019 and remains peaceful, the Pahalgam impact has called on its tourism, and foreign travel advisories have added to the uncertainty. Local tour operators and the administration are now working hard to clear these misconceptions and encourage tourists to continue to visit the region.

Ladakh tourism (ETV Bharat)

Expressing concern over the latest developments, Tsewang Namgyal, General Secretary, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, says, “The Pahalgam terror attack has impacted tourism in Ladakh as well. Many tourists, after sightseeing in Srinagar, usually travel onward to Ladakh. In the past few days, we have witnessed many cancellations, partly due to misconceptions that Ladakh is still part of Jammu & Kashmir. Since 2019, Ladakh has been a separate Union Territory, and even when there is unrest in J&K, Ladakh has remained completely peaceful."

Tsewang Namgyal says that Ladakh is one of the safest places for tourists, and it has been open to tourists for 50 years now. "Over the past five decades, it has remained among the most peaceful tourist destinations in the country. We welcome everyone to Ladakh, which offers rich cultural experiences as well as adventure opportunities. In the coming days, the Manali road is expected to open. Shinkula Pass is already accessible, and those wishing to visit Ladakh can now travel via Shinkula Pass from Manali. Through Baralacha and Tanglang La, the main highway is expected to open by mid-May,” he adds.

Tsetan Angchuk, a senior tour operator from Ladakh, says, “If we talk about tourism as a whole, the arrival of foreign tourists has not yet started. In the beginning, the domestic influx is usually higher. The tourists who travel from Delhi via Kashmir by road and then visit Ladakh have been significantly impacted. About 90% of such bookings have been cancelled. However, tourists who come directly to Ladakh by flight have not been affected much, even if there is an impact, I would say only about 10% to 15% of the bookings have been cancelled.”

He continued, “Cancellations have mainly occurred in group series bookings. In the early season, compared to 2023, we have observed that domestic tourist arrivals have gone down by around 15% in 2024. However, the arrival of foreign tourists has increased by about 10%, which is good news for tour operators handling inbound business. Many industry experts believe that this year, due to multiple challenges — including high airfare, ongoing bay construction at Leh Airport, and delays in the opening of roads, the arrival of domestic tourists will likely remain the same as last year. However, if the situation remains stable, there is a possibility of a 10% increase in foreign tourist arrivals.”

Recently, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), appealed to all stakeholders and sought their assistance in welcoming tourists with open arms and taking all necessary measures to increase the footfall of tourists in Ladakh. He said that tourism is the lifeline of the people of Ladakh, as a majority of people are engaged in tourism activities for their livelihood.

Following the issuance of a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory by the United States for Jammu and Kashmir, citing terror attacks and the risk of violent civilian unrest, including areas within 10 kms of the India-Pakistan border, the Lt. Governor has announced that appropriate action will be taken. The HLG expressed concern over the advisories issued by both the United States and the United Kingdom, which have incorrectly categorised the Union Territory of Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir, leading to confusion and apprehension among both foreign and domestic tourists.

Another senior tour operator from Leh, Mohd Anees, says, “The tourists who usually come in April have been affected, especially since the Manali road remains closed. Overall, the Pahalgam terror attack incident has had a significant impact on tourism in Ladakh. Another challenge is that the United States has issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Jammu & Kashmir, which has created confusion among many foreign tourists, as Ladakh was earlier part of J&K. However, this travel advisory applies only to J&K, not to Ladakh. This year, we do not have high expectations due to multiple reasons, including high airfare and the Pahalgam terror attack. Let's hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, on April 26, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the region, headed by the CEC, LAHDC Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson met with the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in the presence of the BJP National General Secretary/Ladakh Prabhari, Tarun Chugh.

Recognising the importance of Ladakh’s global identity, the delegation requested that all Indian embassies, especially those in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, update their web information to reflect Ladakh’s status as a separate Union Territory. This is essential to ensure accurate international representation and avoid confusion abroad.