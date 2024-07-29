ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh To Continue Statehood Demand

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): BJP leaders from Ladakh led by former party MP JT Namgyal met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and demanded constitutional safeguards for land, jobs, and trade in Ladakh union territory.

"What and when the government of India gives it is their discretion, but we will keep demanding as per our right,' Namgyal told ETV Bharat.

The people of the union territory of Ladakh are again pitching for a sixth schedule and statehood for the cold desert. The previous Narendra Modi-led government held several rounds of talks with political and social representatives of Ladakh to negotiate for a common settlement but Ladakh people are persisting with their demands.

Except for the BJP, the political parties and socio-religious bodies in Ladakh have been demanding tribal status under the sixth schedule, statehood, assembly and one more MP seat and a separate public service commission (PSC) for recruitment.

The political parties (except BJP) and socio-religious bodies in Leh and Kargil formed the LAB and KDA to fight jointly for these demands. Ladakh, with a population of three lakh persons, was part of the former Jammu and Kashmir state but was bifurcated as a separate UT from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, by the BJP government while Jammu and Kashmir was itself reduced to a Union Territory.

Former minister and president Ladakh Chering Dorjey (LBA) said that the demands of the people of Ladakh are still pending for which their struggle will continue.

"Until we are given constitutional safeguards, statehood, assembly and one more MP seat, PSC our struggle will continue. Anything less than these demands is simply unacceptable to the people of Ladakh," Dorjey told ETV Bharat.