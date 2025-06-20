Ladakh Sounds Alarm On Indus River Pollution; Arsenic Levels Raise Health Concerns

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: The Indus River, often revered for its spiritual, ecological and historical significance, is now facing a grave threat due to unchecked garbage dumping and the release of untreated sewage. “This river is not just a water body, it is sacred, it is life-giving, and it is worshipped,” says Advocate Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC, Leh, in a high-level meeting convened on June 20.

He highlighted alarming findings from recent water testing, which showed arsenic levels in the Indus higher than those found in treated sewage, calling the situation deeply concerning and unacceptable. Calling for a ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards polluting the Indus, the CEC urged all institutions and citizens to unite for the protection of Ladakh’s most precious lifeline. He says, “Let this not be just another campaign. Let this be a movement, one that restores our respect for nature and revives our duty towards future generations.”

Ruksana Parveen, District Officer, Ladakh Pollution Control Committee (LPCC), says, “ Though the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee has not conducted direct water quality tests recently, we have observed that along the Indus River belt, there are many restaurants, hotels and car washing facilities. We fear that when cars are washed, the wastewater, containing oil and grease, flows directly into the Indus River, raising serious concerns about water pollution. In a recent survey conducted by the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee in March-April, we identified around 20 to 30 car washing facilities near the Indus River. These units need to install Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) to treat the wastewater before discharge. Used oil, instead of being released into the river, should be collected and handed over to authorised collectors.

She continues, “In Leh, we have two authorised collectors who collect hazardous waste, including used oil, and send it outside Ladakh for proper treatment. Larger companies such as ONGC and the Indian Oil bottling plant also generate used oil. They store it in barrels and send it to the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility in Kanpur, in compliance with the Hazardous Waste Management Rules. We have received several complaints regarding the pollution of the Indus River, which is used as a source of drinking water. It is crucial to keep this water clean and to maintain the sanctity of its surrounding environment. This is not just about car washing units; all business establishments near the river must install pollution control systems. Fortunately, many units in Leh town have already set up ETPs and are responsibly handing over their hazardous waste to authorised dealers. This is a step towards sustainable development. We must ensure that our activities do not harm the environment. The Indus River is our lifeline; we cannot afford to pollute it further. We have issued notices to violators as well.”

Dr Tsewang Namgail, Director, Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust, says, “The current condition of the Indus River is quite distressing. For the past two to three years, we have been organising the Indus River Walk to create awareness. Although we haven’t conducted formal water testing, our general observations indicate a deteriorating situation. Many people, including locals, tourists, military personnel, and labourers, frequent the riverbanks for picnics and camping. They often use the river water for washing and cooking. These camps often discharge organic waste directly into the river, leading to eutrophication, a condition where excess organic matter overloads the water body. This triggers a rapid increase in aquatic invertebrates, and when combined with the effects of global warming, it significantly reduces dissolved oxygen levels. As a result, the water becomes less suitable for both irrigation and drinking purposes in downstream areas.

He further says, “A gradual policy intervention is necessary. Areas like Shey, Thiksey, Chushot, and Spituk, which lie along the river, rely heavily on its water for consumption. Not long ago, people from Leh would come with jerry cans to collect Indus water because it was considered to have medicinal properties. The flowing water was once sweet and clean. We must begin to understand and appreciate the importance of the Indus River and its surrounding ecosystem. I strongly believe that conducting scientific water testing and formulating a comprehensive policy are now essential steps toward protecting this vital resource.”

“It appears that there is a general lack of awareness about the importance of the Indus River, not just as a source of water for human consumption, but also for maintaining ecological balance. Public awareness campaigns are urgently needed to highlight its significance. The presence of arsenic in the river is a serious concern, as it can be caused by both natural processes and human activities. It is crucial to investigate the root causes of this contamination. Arsenic pollution doesn’t just pose health risks to humans; it also impacts agricultural productivity by affecting soil and crop quality. The UT Administration must formulate a dedicated policy to protect the Indus River and ensure its strict implementation. Addressing this issue will require sustained effort and collective responsibility,” says Dr Tsewang Namgail.

To counter this, Advocate Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC, Leh, held a high-level meeting and announced a multi-pronged plan to tackle illegal waste dumping and promote collective responsibility. Key decisions taken during the meeting included the formation of Flying Squads at the sub-divisional level to monitor and curb illegal dumping practices in real-time. Constitution of a District-Level Committee, chaired by the CEC, with representatives from the Army, BRO, paramilitary forces, Nambardars, Panchayat members, and officials concerned to oversee clean-up efforts and guide future action plans. Enforcement of Environmental Laws, with directions given to the Chief Wildlife Warden to identify existing legal frameworks, including the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, to ensure violators face strict penalties. Launch of a massive cleanliness drive, involving the Indian Army, ITBP, BRO, government departments, and local communities to physically clean riverbanks and sensitise the public on waste management. High-level meetings with the Defence Forces, to coordinate efforts for long-term protection of the river from pollution caused by settlements and establishments in the vicinity and follow-up with the UT Administration, to frame robust bylaws that ensure strict enforcement and accountability in preserving the river’s sanctity.

