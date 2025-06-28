By Rinchen Angmo Chunikchan

Leh: Ladakh’s tourist season witnessed a sharp decline this summer, raising concerns among local stakeholders. Despite a promising start in April, when tourist arrivals surged by 80 per cent compared to the previous year, the momentum failed to be sustained through the peak summer months.

According to data from the Tourism Department, the tourist footfall in May stagnated, and June witnessed a dramatic decline of nearly 60 per cent in tourist arrivals. The tourism players and locals attributed the downward trend to multiple factors, including security concerns, international developments and insufficient promotion.

This year, tourist arrivals in Leh saw a mixed trend, with April 2025 seeing a significant increase in tourist footfall from 14,235 in April 2024 to 25,686, marking an 80 per cent rise, per official data.

However, in May, the numbers remained almost the same, with a marginal drop from 29,497 last year to 29,353 this year. The most notable decline was observed in June, where tourist arrivals dropped sharply from 153,711 in 2024 to just 61,927 in 2025 (till June 25), a decrease of nearly 60 per cent.

Ladakh Sees 60 Per Cent Drop In June Tourist Arrivals Despite Strong Start (ETV Bharat)

The figures also suggest a strong start to the season, followed by a steep fall in peak summer tourism. The official data further revealed that a total of 376,386 tourists visited Ladakh from January to December 2024, while 127,437 tourists arrived between January and June 25, 2025.

President of the All Ladakh Trade Alliance PT Kunzang, attributed the decline to the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by the border tensions and Operation Sindoor. “The situation has not improved much after the border tensions, the Pahalgam attack, and Operation Sindoor. These events had a substantial negative impact on tourism,” he said.

However, Kunzang expressed hope about the bumper arrival of tourists in the next few months. "During July and August, domestic tourist numbers usually decline, and we see more international visitors. Currently, there is a decent tourist footfall, and the situation is gradually recovering,” he said.

Tsering Dadul, a tour operator from Leh, said most international tourists, who usually book their trips in advance, had cancelled their trips for April and May due to various reasons. “Tourists from Israel have cancelled their plans due to the ongoing war, with some saying their embassy is not willing to take responsibility because Ladakh is a border region,” he said.

Dadul claimed that after cancellations, the tourism sector is gradually reviving with the arrival of domestic tourists. “They generally do not book in advance and visit Ladakh to escape the heat wave. However, most of them come to Ladakh in their vehicles, which doesn't benefit the local transportation sector,” he said.

Some stakeholders also blamed the Tourism Department for insufficient promotional activities for the decline. Thinles Namgyal Boto, President of the Taxi Union, said that the lack of promotional initiatives was one of the main reasons.

“We have raised this concern with the administration, but so far, there has been no response. All stakeholders must work together and coordinate efforts to effectively promote Ladakh,” he said.

Boto also highlighted the issue faced by the transport sector in Ladakh, which is often blamed for pollution. “At present, taxi bookings are quite low. Out of the approximately 6,000 taxis in Ladakh, barely 1,000 are operating on the roads. Unfortunately, we are often blamed for contributing to pollution, which is not entirely true, especially when many tourists bring their vehicles,” he added.