Ladakh Scouts Regiment Inducts 194 Agniveers In Leh

Leh/Jammu: A total of 194 Agniveers were inducted into the Ladakh Scouts regiment at a passing out parade in Leh on Thursday. The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, undertook rigorous training and are now ready to serve the country, officials said.

"A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh today to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers," a defence spokesperson said.

He said the ceremony, conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army, was reviewed by General Officer Commanding (GoC) Uniform Force, Major General Gurpal Singh. Military and civil dignitaries, along with the parents of the Agniveers, attended the event.

The GoC exhorted the young soldiers to continue striving for excellence in all spheres and to take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds, in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Army.

He also congratulated the proud parents who had motivated their wards to join the regiment, and complimented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions. The young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training, the spokesperson said.

A Gaurav Padak was presented to the parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the regiment as Agniveers.