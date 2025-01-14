ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Killed, 2 Injured in Road Accident in Ladakh

A Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier collided head-on before rolling down into a 500-foot gorge at Katpakasa along the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Kargil: Five people were killed and two critically injured after two vehicles collided head-on, before plunging into a 500-foot gorge near here, along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, police said.

The accident took place at Katpakasa, near Shilikchay, around 1 pm, they said, adding that the vehicles involved were a Drass-bound Mahindra Scorpio car and a load carrier coming towards Kargil.

The two vehicles collided head-on and rolled down into the gorge, police said, adding that five people were killed on the spot while rescuers evacuated the two critically injured persons to a hospital.

Both the vehicles have turned into mangled iron following the accident, causing hardships for the rescuers to retrieve the bodies, they said.

