Ladakh Likely To Have Unique Model Of Governance

Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Ladakh: With Ladakh eying a union territory (UT) status with a legislature and five new districts being carved out, a need for a specific model of governance is being aired. At the same time the future of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council is also being discussed.

Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson responded to some important questions pertaining to these issues in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat. He also talked about the developments witnessed in the last five years.

A delegation from the UT had recently met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, apprising him of the approaching elections to the Hill Council, the status of various developmental projects and discussing ways to further strengthen the UT.

Responding to the possibility of the dissolution of the Hill Council, Gyalson said that this was possible only if it was in the larger interest of Ladakh.

“In the discussion, we decided to prepare a roadmap for other issues in the upcoming talks. It was said that a Ladakh-specific governance model will be prepared. The Leh apex body said that if Ladakh gets UT status with a legislature, then it can be considered. In such a scenario the relevance of the Hill Council may no longer remain. If the roadmap presents any other viable solution apart from the Council, we have no objection,” he said.

Gyalson who is also the Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) of the Council said the creation of five new districts in Ladakh was a much needed step towards decentralizing power and improving governance, especially given the vast territory and the need for accessible administration. This decision of the centre has increased the total number of districts to seven. He termed it a welcome move that aligns with the people’s genuine aspiration for governance at the doorstep.

Talking about the future of the Hill Council in the emerging scenario, he said, “In my view, setting up separate councils in each district isn’t practical and may lead to power conflicts. A more feasible model would be a single territorial form council for the four districts in Leh, similar to Bodoland and likewise for Kargil.”

He pointed out that this change would also require reconsideration of administrative roles. With each district now having its own Deputy Commissioner, the role of the Council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) becomes important. Appointing the Principal Secretary as CEO of the Hill Council, while allowing DCs to manage law and order and local administration, could be an effective approach.

“We can also fully activate the Council’s mini-secretariat and ensure all planning takes place within the Council,” he added.

Speaking about 33% women’s reservation in the Hill Council, he said, “We are deeply committed to women’s empowerment and have been working towards it for a long time. In the last Council elections the BJP was the only party to give mandate to two women, one from Nyoma in eastern Ladakh and the other from Upper Leh, though they unfortunately didn’t win. Given that our society is evenly divided, we must ensure equal rights and representation.”

He went on to disclose, “On Women’s Day, we committed to 33% reservation for women. We’ve sent representatives, including the Lt Governor, to Delhi to push this agenda and the response has been positive. During the recent high-powered committee meeting, we were assured that a women’s reservation act for the Council would be brought and 33% seats would be reserved.”

The key question, however, was whether it would be implemented in this election or the next. “We were assured it would be applied in the current one. To formalize this, a resolution was passed in the recent General Council meeting with unanimous support. This was a step to show that we are ready for the change though the final decision rests with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” said Gyalson.

He said that with the increase in the number of districts the number of councilors is also expected to increase.

“If the notification for the new districts is issued the Council's structure will change, possibly requiring delimitation. Some constituencies like mine cover 90 km and deserve to be split for better representation. The same applies to large areas like Korzok and Nyoma in Changthang. Larger constituencies also receive fewer resources compared to smaller ones which is unfair and has been a longstanding concern. If the current setup continues with 26 elected councilors, then eight of those will be reserved for women,” he explained.

The Hill Council elections are scheduled to be held in October this year. Gyalson said that at this point his focus remains on work. “We have self-belief and confidence in what we’ve delivered, and we are hopeful that the people of Ladakh will recognize and appreciate our efforts,” he said.

The delay in recruitments has been a major concern for the residents of the area. Gyalson said the delay was caused by Covid outbreak after the creation of the UT where the priority was to save lives. After that the focus shifted towards stabilizing things.

“The recruitment delay was largely due to the need to establish robust recruitment rules, proper syllabus and documentation which many here had little experience with. We had to learn, visit other states and build systems. Eventually, the groundwork was completed,” he said while pointing out that more delays were prevented by the administration through relentless efforts.

“A major bottleneck was the domicile issue which stalled recruitment. However, after approaching the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government allowed non-gazetted recruitment to proceed leading to the introduction of the Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC). This allowed us to fill district cadre non-gazetted posts. For gazetted posts, the recruitment rules are finalized, the syllabus (aligned with UPSC) is ready and we await notification,” he added.

He was hopeful of the domicile issue getting resolved in the forthcoming high powered committee meeting in Delhi.

“We’ve assured the people that the Council elections will not delay recruitment and the notifications will be issued in time provided the domicile matter is settled,” he said while underlining that domicile is a continuing process that must align with the Constitution and serve its intended purpose without overreaching.

“We’ve been assured that the domicile law will be limited strictly to employment or recruitment and won’t apply to land, business or other sectors. The government is aware of the urgency and is working with us to find a viable solution,” Gyalson stated.

He said that in the last five years his focus was on providing basic facilities that were severely lacking before 2019 such as drinking water, road connectivity, telecommunications and electricity, especially in the remote areas. He said the demand for a UT status had stemmed from deprivation of such fundamental rights.

He claimed that since becoming a UT, every rural area now has electricity and mobile connectivity. With about 80% of villages already network covered things are moving fast towards 100% coverage. “Projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are connecting Changthang to the grid and Rs 800 to Rs 900 crore is being invested for grid lines in Nubra, and similar projects are ongoing in Zanskar. In the meantime, solar power plants and diesel generator sets are enhancing the electricity supply. When fully integrated with the Northern Grid, the remote areas will get 24x7 power. At present,t half of Changthang is already electrified,” Gyalson said.

He further said that in border villages like Demjok, each household now has piped water through solar submersible pumps under the Jal Jeevan Mission making the system both sustainable and eco-friendly. Solar street lights, Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok (CDFD) road and significant infrastructure improvements have reduced travel time from Leh to Demchok by almost half.

“To counter the rural to urban migration and boost the local economy, we opened border areas like Demjok, Rezang La, Siachen Base Camp, and Thang in Turtuk for tourism. We’ve also established the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve and built the Chushul–Demjok road. Soon, Galwan is expected to open for domestic tourists by June 15,” he informed.

He listed some other upcoming developmental projects, including an international standard astro-turf football ground, a Rs 758 crore medical college with sanctioned posts and infrastructure upgrades in Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital and schools.

“Many closed government schools have reopened. In Tangtse, we’ve upgraded the sub-division hospital to a 30 bed facility and installed oxygen plants in Durbuk, Khaltse, and Nubra,” he informed. Gyalson said that all the developments in the last five years are being documented.