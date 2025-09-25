ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh L-G Reviews Security Situation In Leh, Calls For Heightened Vigilance

Leh: A day after four persons were killed and more than 80 others were injured in widespread clashes amid a shutdown in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday chaired a security review meeting here and called for heightened vigilance to safeguard peace.

The shutdown and protest was called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in support of their demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood to Ladakh.

“The lieutenant governor chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order across the UT,” the L-G's office said in a post on X.

Officials said senior officers from the police, CRPF and civil administration attended the meeting and discussed in detail the prevailing law and order situation in the region.