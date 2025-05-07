ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Hoteliers Offer Free Stay To Stranded Tourists; Budhist Association Backs Operation Sindoor

Members of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) during a meeting ( ETV Bharat )

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Amid the ongoing flight disruptions following the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) has offered free accommodation to tourists stranded in Ladakh.

In a press release issued here, ALHAGHA said that member hotels and guest houses would allow stranded tourists to extend their stay without any additional charges, reaffirming Ladakh’s reputation for warmth and responsible tourism.

“Tourists whose outbound flights have been cancelled will be allowed to continue staying at the same hotels they were already checked into, without any additional cost,” the association said.

“This decision comes at a time when the hospitality industry needs to extend care and support to guests during unforeseen challenges,” they added.

ALHAGHA emphasised that the move reflects the core values of Ladakh’s tourism sector and aims to uphold the region’s reputation as a responsible and welcoming destination.