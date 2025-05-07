ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Hoteliers Offer Free Stay To Stranded Tourists; Budhist Association Backs Operation Sindoor

Their association said that member hotels and guest houses would allow stranded tourists to extend their stay without any additional charges.

Ladakh Hoteliers Offer Free Stay To Stranded Tourists; Budhist Association Backs Operation Sindoor
Members of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) during a meeting (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Amid the ongoing flight disruptions following the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) has offered free accommodation to tourists stranded in Ladakh.

In a press release issued here, ALHAGHA said that member hotels and guest houses would allow stranded tourists to extend their stay without any additional charges, reaffirming Ladakh’s reputation for warmth and responsible tourism.

“Tourists whose outbound flights have been cancelled will be allowed to continue staying at the same hotels they were already checked into, without any additional cost,” the association said.

“This decision comes at a time when the hospitality industry needs to extend care and support to guests during unforeseen challenges,” they added.

ALHAGHA emphasised that the move reflects the core values of Ladakh’s tourism sector and aims to uphold the region’s reputation as a responsible and welcoming destination.

The association has called upon all its members to cooperate fully in the implementation of this initiative, ensuring that the affected tourists feel safe and supported during their unplanned extended stay in the region.

Separately, the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has extended strong support to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

On May 2, the LBA, along with its Women and Youth Wings, expressed solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and reiterated its commitment to national unity and security.

The LBA President, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, commended the army and expressed firm faith in their efforts to combat terrorism and deliver a strong message to Pakistan. He also reiterated LBA’s commitment to mobilising public support for the armed forces, as it did during past conflicts and operations involving China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) has informed its members about a series of coordinated activities set to take place this evening as part of a scheduled mock drill.

“Members are urged to strictly follow all instructions issued by authorities to ensure the drill's smooth and safe execution,” it said.

