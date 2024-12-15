Year-Ender 2024: Ladakh’s Four-Point Agenda Movement, A Struggle For Rights And Autonomy

In the year 2024, the serene yet politically vibrant landscape of Ladakh transformed into a stage of significant agitation, driven by the collective voice of its residents. The region, known for its pristine beauty and rich cultural heritage, witnessed an unprecedented movement as people rallied around a four-point agenda demanding greater rights and representation. The protests resonated not only in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil, but also extended to the national capital, Delhi, marking an important moment in the region’s quest for justice and self-determination.

The four-point agenda emerged as a reflection of the aspirations and concerns of Ladakhis in the face of evolving governance structures following the region’s elevation to a Union Territory in 2019. The demands encapsulated issues ranging from constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to environmental preservation, equitable development, and representation in decision-making bodies.

The agitation saw widespread participation, with activists, community leaders, and youth uniting to raise their voices. Peaceful rallies and sit-ins in Leh and Kargil were accompanied by impactful demonstrations in Delhi, where protestors sought to bring the region’s issues to the forefront of national discourse. The movement took a dramatic turn as several activists were detained, sparking debates on the right to dissent and the role of the state in addressing regional grievances.

Timeline of the movement

On February 4, approximately 30,000 people gathered at Polo Ground in Leh to voice their support for a four-point agenda.

“We are not demanding anything beyond the framework of the Constitution. Our demand for the inclusion of Ladakh under the 6th Schedule, as outlined in Article 244 of the Constitution, is something the BJP has repeatedly promised in their manifestos,” said Wangchuk.

This large-scale demonstration marked a turning point, igniting further momentum, which was subsequently followed by a climate fast.

The movement gained momentum early in the year with peaceful marches in Leh and Kargil. Community leaders, activists, and students spearheaded the protests, with women and youth playing a prominent role.

By mid-2024, the movement reached Delhi, where Ladakhis organised sit-ins at Jantar Mantar, drawing national attention. The protests intensified when activists attempted to submit a memorandum to key government officials but were detained, triggering widespread outrage. The crackdown only strengthened the resolve of the protestors, who were supported by civil society groups and politicians from across India.

Climate Fast

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk undertook a 21-day climate fast in Leh, advocating for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to protect its fragile cold desert ecosystem. The fast garnered widespread support from various socio-political and religious organisations, as well as youth groups across Ladakh.

This movement became a unifying force, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in both Leh and Kargil. Building on this momentum, the ‘Delhi Chalo Andolan’ was launched in September, further amplifying the region’s demands at the national level. Surprisingly, ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections five new districts were announced by MHA for Ladakh, making it a total of seven districts.

Two Major Elections Held in Ladakh After It Became a Union Territory

For the first time since Ladakh became UT, two major elections were held in Ladakh LAHDC, the Kargil election and the Lok Sabha elections.

Haji Haneefa Jaan, an Independent candidate from Kargil district, won the election by a margin of 27,862 votes from the 1-Ladakh Parliamentary c in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir also conducted its first election after it became a Union Territory. As Jammu & Kashmir gets its first elected government after Article 370 abrogation, Ladakh feels sidelined. The absence of a legislature has left many Ladakhis feeling sidelined in terms of political representation and decision-making power.

Rigzin Spalbar, former Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, said, "This is a happy moment for all of us, as democracy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, we are UT without a legislature. One of our key demands is to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, and we have been actively pushing for this. The government has assured us of this inclusion, and we remain hopeful that it will happen soon."

Five New Districts Announced Amid Rs 976 Crore Budget Cut for Ladakh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced five more districts in Ladakh on August 26. The five new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. Following the announcement a five-member committee was formed to access various aspects related to the creation of new districts such as district headquarters, boundaries, administrative structure, creation of posts, and others. Surprisingly, despite the announcement of the new district, the Union Territory, which had been receiving an annual budget of nearly Rs 6,000 crore since its formation in 2019, experienced a significant reduction this fiscal year. The allocation was slashed by Rs 976 crore, bringing it down to Rs 5,024 crore.

This has sparked widespread resentment among political leaders and stakeholders in the region. Leaders from across Ladakh have raised concerns, stating that the budget cut will severely impact the region’s development projects, which are crucial for addressing its unique geographical challenges and strategic importance.

Delhi Chalo Padyatra

The ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ led by environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk commenced from Leh on September 1. Leh Apex Body Chairperson, Thupstan Chhewang flagged off the march from NDS Memorial Park. Speaking at the event, Wangchuk expressed hope that the government would welcome them in Delhi with positive news on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Over 100 volunteers joined Wangchuk on this ambitious foot march, covering nearly 1,000 kilometres from Leh to the national capital, highlighting the region’s pressing demands.

Upon reaching Delhi near the Singhu Border, Sonam Wangchuk and his fellow volunteers were detained by the Delhi Police, momentarily halting their march. The incident once again brought Ladakh's demands into the spotlight of mainstream media. After a day in detention, they were released with assurances that discussions on their demands would continue. On October 2, late in the evening, they were granted permission to visit the Gandhi Memorial, marking the culmination of their journey on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

They requested permission to hold their fast at Jantar Mantar, but the government denied it, citing the imposition of Section 144 in Delhi. Consequently, they were compelled to observe the hunger strike at Ladakh Bhavan.

After 16 days, Sonam Wangchuk and the Delhi Chalo Padyatra volunteers ended their fast when Joint Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Prashant Lokhande visited Ladakh Bhavan with a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The letter assured them that discussions would resume on December 3 in New Delhi.

Recruitment Policy and Employment Opportunities

Unemployment remains one of the burning issues this year, with not a single gazetted post filled since the formation of the Union Territory (UT). Prior to this, gazetted recruitment was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). With the youth unemployment crisis continuing to worsen, residents have called for an exclusive recruitment policy to ensure government jobs are reserved for Ladakhi residents. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 26.5% of graduates in Ladakh are unemployed.

National Awareness

The movement succeeded in bringing Ladakh’s issues into the national discourse. Social media campaigns and solidarity events in major cities highlighted the region's unique challenges and aspirations.

Policy Dialogues Initiated on Dec 3 between MHA and High Power Committee

Finally, on December 3, the MHA initiated talks with the High Power Committee in which the MHA proposed 95% reservations in government jobs for both (Gazetted and non-Gazetted posts). Besides, they also proposed 33% reservation for women in both the LAHDCs. Furthermore, they proposed that Bhoti and Urdu be recognised as state languages. Additionally, the next talk is scheduled for January 15. The MHA has agreed to discuss the four-point agenda in the next meeting, which will be attended by only the sub-committee members, including three representatives from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and three from the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Challenges Ahead

The year ended with the movement at a crossroads. While the agitation highlights the region's determination to fight for its rights, it also highlights the deep complexities of achieving these demands. The government remains non-committal, and the lack of immediate resolution has left many frustrated.

Looking Forward to 2025

The protests of 2024 have set the stage for continued activism. The formation of the committee offers a glimmer of hope, but much depends on its recommendations and the government's willingness to act. For Ladakhis, the journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but the unity and determination displayed this year have laid a strong foundation for the future.

The agitation of 2024 will be remembered not just as a year of protests, but as a significant chapter in Ladakh's ongoing quest for justice and autonomy. As the new year dawns, the people of Ladakh remain steadfast, their voices echoing across the mountains and beyond.