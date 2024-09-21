Ladakh Festival Begins in Leh

Leh: The inaugural ceremony of the four-day annual Ladakh Festival commenced today with a cultural walk, inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra at Pologround Leh.

The festival aims to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of the region while promoting tourism and local arts. A total of 1000 artists representing different villages of Ladakh participated in the festival.

The inaugural event began with a traditional procession featuring local musicians, dancers, and artisans showcasing Ladakh's diverse cultural tapestry.

In his inaugural address, Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra said, "I am happy that I am participating in the Ladakh Festival today. Ladakh Festival is an occasion to showcase and to preserve the culture, tradition, and good practices of all Ladakhis and also to preserve the environment of Ladakh. Tourism had developed a lot in Ladakh be it homestay, service sector, trekking, rock climbing adventure sports. We are all working together for a better tourist opportunity here for all those who come to visit Ladakh be they foreigners or domestic tourists".

Feeling proud of the good tourist footfall in Ladakh, he said, "We are the only place where tourists come in number more than the population of this area. Therefore, we need to provide them with a memorable stay and an enriching experience, so that when they leave, they carry lifelong memories and share with others that Ladakh is the ultimate destination for tourism. It is the responsibility of the people, stakeholders and the UT administration to provide them best facilities."

"My message to the entrepreneurs and the youth of Ladakh is to make this industry an exemplary one, so that Ladakh would be at no. one in terms tourist destination in the world," he added.

Earlier, Administrative Secretary, Tourism UT Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik said, "The aim of the annual festival is to showcase the vibrant culture of Ladakh. He added Ladakh has a deep root in history and has been an important junction for silk route. It has been the meeting point of multiple civilisations a reflection of which can be seen in its culture, music, art, customs and traditions."

"It is our endeavour to preserve and showcase the vibrancy of this rich cultural treasure through various festivals round the year. The climate of Ladakh might be challenging, the terrain might be tough but Ladakhi spirit of celebrating life and full colours shows how the so-called challenges and terrain have failed to make a dent in the indomitable spirit of Ladakhis," added Malik.

During the festival, a photo exhibition was also showcased by the Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh - WCBCL.

Lobzang Visuddha, Founder of WCBCL said, "This photo expo is a signature campaign to raise awareness about the wildlife of Ladakh and to raise awareness about the climate change as well. The message is that we cannot ignore the wildlife while celebrating festivals. Besides, there are many challenges for the wildlife due to climate change. The impact of it can be clearly seen on water, wildlife and environment."

"We are also raising awareness about the threats to wildlife, including feral and free-ranging dogs, as well as developmental activities that encroach upon their natural habitat. For example, in Hanley we are dissecting the habitat of the Tibetan Gazelle. Their number is hardly 30 -40 to 100 in India and can be found only in Ladakh and Gurudongmar in north Sikkim," added Visuddha.

Manu Marulachary, a tourist from Philadelphia said, "Ladakh is beautiful and people are nice and I am enjoying it. I never expected this kind of weather which is very sunny. I absolutely would love to visit Ladakh next time."

Another tourist, Nitin Jain from Delhi said, "We had some authentic Ladakhi food and it was very delicious and we really enjoyed that. I would like to come back to Ladakh to explore different regions such as Pangong, Nubra and there are lot of places that you can explore in Ladakh. Even multiple visits will be incomplete, you have to visit again and again to explore Ladakh. I would suggest everybody that once in a lifetime they should at least visit Ladakh and see the culture and the place."

Tsewang Chujung, a member of the Women’s Alliance of Ladakh said, "This platform provides us with a wonderful opportunity to earn income. We've prepared local dishes, which have been greatly appreciated by the people"

Throughout the festival, a series of events including traditional music performances, art exhibitions, handicraft stalls, and culinary was showcased. The festival will run from September 21 to September 24, inviting locals and tourists alike to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Ladakh.