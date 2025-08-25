By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh has been witnessing continuous rainfall since yesterday, adding to a month marked by heavy rains and flash floods in several villages. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region has already received 44 mm of rainfall in August 2025 till Monday afternoon.

The current weather also forced the closure of all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres in Leh district, on Tuesday (August 26). The decision was taken by the district administration following an advisory from the IMD due to prevailing weather conditions.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said that both Leh and Zanskar had been experiencing heavy and persistent showers. He cautioned that the wet spell will likely continue for the next 26 to 36 hours, which could damage mud houses, cause leaking roofs and trigger shooting stones in some areas.

Residents of both Leh and Kargil districts have been advised to follow the instructions of the police and the UT Administration. Highlighting the recurring nature of natural disasters in the region, Lotus said that flash floods were not new to Ladakh, but climate change has increased their frequency.

“The region is currently at the peak of the monsoon season, with moisture flowing from the Bay of Bengal and supplemented by western disturbances from the Arabian Sea, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and even the Red Sea. The combined effect has intensified rainfall across Leh district,” he said.

Ladakh Faces High Risk Of Flash Floods Amid Climate Change, Says Director Met Sonam Lotus (ETV Bharat)

Lotus said that July and August were not only the monsoon months but also the hottest period of the year for both Kashmir and Ladakh. Intense spells during this period often lead to landslides or flash floods because of the region’s fragile soil, topography and ecology.

Looking ahead, he warned of more risks in a warming climate. “In the coming years, we can expect more flash floods because we will be living in a warmer environment, unless we mitigate and reduce our carbon footprint. This is not just your or my responsibility, but a collective one,” he cautioned.

He pointed to Ladakh as a stark example of the unfolding crisis, noting that glaciers are receding drastically within just two years. “The shrinking water sources will further aggravate the consequences for the region,” the Met director said.

Lotus also stressed that unplanned construction is compounding the risks. “When houses and schools are built in flood-prone areas, you are inviting disaster. Our planning has to be scientific and meticulous,” he said.

Speaking on adaptation, he underlined the resilience of local communities but warned that sudden and intense rainfall poses the greatest threat, often leaving little reaction time.

“While flash floods triggered by continuous rain allow time to relocate, cloudbursts and sudden showers can wash away homes within minutes,” he said.

Lotus highlighted the importance of preparedness, saying that people need robust early warning systems for better response.

“The government should also come up with strong planning and green policies. The use of cement should be minimised, but houses must remain warm and climate-resilient,” he said.