'Worked To Derail Process': Ladakh DGP Accuses Sonam Wangchuk Of Provocative Speeches

Leh (Ladakh): Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, said that the provocative speeches were made by "so-called environmental activists", leading to the violence on September 24 in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, the police official accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of derailing the talks with the Centre, and said that five to six thousand people attacked the government buildings and offices of political parties. He said, "An unfortunate incident occurred on September 24. Four lives were lost, and a large number of civilians, police officers and paramilitary officers were injured. There were attempts to sabotage these ongoing processes (talks with the Centre)."

"This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well. They tried to highjack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk, who has earlier also delivered such statements and worked to derail the process," DGP Jamwal said. He added that there was an increase in provocative speeches and videos on social media in the run-up to the talks with the Centre.

He said, "The dates for the high power committee meeting on October 6 and preliminary meetings on September 25-26 were announced, but on September 10, a hunger strike was made the platform for such elements to hamper the peace. In the run-up to the talks, there was an increase in speeches and videos, which we believe were dangerous for the law and order situation. We also registered FIRs."