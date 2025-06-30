Ladakh Declares 52 Villages Along ALC As Reserved Areas For Reservation, Recruitment Benefits

Leh: In yet another milestone, the Ladakh administration, through a gazette notification on June 27, has declared 52 villages adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALC) as reserved areas
so that the benefits of reservation and recruitment accrue to the villagers. The declaration came under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, as amended by the Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025.
The areas listed in the notification include 18 revenue villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the LAC in Leh, and 34 revenue villages along the LoC in Kargil. This declaration will enable residents of these areas to avail of the reservation benefits as specified in the amended reservation rules.
An official source said, the declaration follows a structured process by a one-member commission under the chairmanship of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, former Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The commission was tasked with identifying areas/villages/hamlets adjoining LAC in Ladakh for reservation benefits under the act.
The commission submitted its final report to the UT administration in December 2024. An internal committee, constituted to examine the commission's findings, reviewed and accepted the areas identified by the report. Based on its recommendations, the administration issued the notification.
