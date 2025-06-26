ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh: Changthang's Conservation On WWF-India Agenda

Leh, Ladakh: The Changthang Rangeland Visioning Multi-Stakeholder Meeting was held in Leh to discuss sustainable development and conservation strategies for the region. The consultation was organised by WWF-India’s Western Himalayas Conservation Programme under its biodiversity initiative.

The WWF-India delegation included Sejal Worah, programme director; Vishesh Uppal, director of law, governance and policy; and Rishi Kumar Sharma, lead for the Himalayas. The one-day consultation brought together community leaders, government officials, civil society groups, and conservation experts to collaboratively shape the future of Ladakh’s high-altitude rangelands.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councillor, LAHDC-Leh, served as the chief guest, with executive councillor Tashi Namgyal Yakzee as the guest of honour. Adv. Tashi Gyalson said, "Changthang is the pride of Ladakh. Its people deserve to be at the heart of progress, not left behind as the world moves forward. The development of Changthang is not just a regional priority; it is a matter of national interest. A thriving and self-reliant Changthang, rooted firmly along India’s border, reinforces both the strategic strength and social fabric of our nation. Its future must be built on the aspirations of its people, through development that is locally driven, ecologically responsible, and strategically sound."

He further said, "The Council’s key priorities for Changthang include focused skill development to create local livelihood opportunities and strengthening the region’s social security framework. We are also committed to rationalising wildlife zones in Changthang, Nubra and Hemis in alignment with the aspirations of local communities. Enhancing market access for indigenous products, already showcased at platforms like Delhi Haat and promoting Nomadic Festivals as vital cultural and economic drivers are also central to our vision for the region.”

Describing Demchok as a symbol of rooted resilience, he said, “Despite provocations from across the border, the people of Demchok have remained unwavering in their loyalty to India. The village today stands as a shining example of reverse migration, made possible through improved infrastructure, effective livelihood schemes and the rise of community-based tourism.”

"Changthang must no longer be viewed merely as a wildlife zone, but recognised as a region of immense strategic, cultural, and human significance. Its development is not only vital for the well-being of its people, but also crucial for national security and the long-term stability of India’s borders,” added Adv. Tashi Gyalson.