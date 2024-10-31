Ladakh celebrates Foundation Day amidst cultural showcases And Future Plans

Leh: The Union Territory of Ladakh celebrated its Foundation Day at Eco Park here with a program attended by dignitaries, cultural groups, and the public on Thursday. The event marked the significant progress and achievements of Ladakh since becoming a Union Territory.

In the morning, in celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), Member of Parliament for UT Ladakh, Mohmad Hanifa Jan, along with Deputy Commissioner Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, and SSP Leh, Shruti Arora, flagged off the 'Run for Unity' program at Leh Gate.

Reflecting on the significance of Ladakh's transition as a UT and recognising the efforts of the people in achieving new milestones, Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), said, "When Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, it remained distant and often overlooked in terms of development priorities."

"My research has shown that, after 1947, Ladakh received disproportionately fewer development projects. Since 2019, however, we have embarked on a new era, focusing on accelerated development and dedicated efforts to uplift Ladakh," Mishra said.

"When Ladakh was granted UT status in August 2019, a committee should have been formed to plan its development strategically, but this initial step was missed, delaying our progress. Now, however, we have begun this work and are advancing with determination. I hold a personal ambition for Ladakh, and now it is in our hands to decide where we wish to lead Ladakh — in terms of youth development, growth, and progress. With your support, I have already started on this path, and I am hopeful we will accomplish this vision together," the LG added.

"Ladakh has made notable strides in public welfare, and the Special Development Package for Ladakh has significantly increased. New projects worth crores have been announced by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), marking a new chapter in Ladakh's development. Earlier, people had to travel long distances to reach the headquarters, but with the establishment of five new districts, governance will now be brought to their doorstep. This initiative gives us the opportunity to use this gift wisely. Each new district will have a Deputy Commissioner responsible for driving progress and development locally, ensuring that every district benefits from dedicated attention and resources”, added the LG.

"The Dark Sky Sanctuary is a remarkable achievement for Ladakh, putting it firmly on the global map. Additionally, the Remote Area Development Package of Rs 129.5 crore has been sanctioned for the Changthang region," he said.

Speaking about the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, he noted that the goal is to include as many women as possible, aiming to reach 100 'Lakhpati Didis' within the next six months.

Infrastructure development has seen substantial progress, with 590 km of fair weather roads completed, 571.91 km blacktopped, and 41 new bridges built since 2019. In the power sector, the installation of transmission lines and smart meters has been a notable advancement, the LG said.

Regarding gazetted recruitment, he stated, "For these posts, it's crucial to define the qualitative requirements and recruitment rules before the hiring process can proceed."

He also mentioned about the blueprint of Gazetted Posts on the lines of Sikkim submitted by the Gazetted Posts Aspirants and his efforts to ensure maximum benefit to Ladakhi youth before the notification of the Gazetted posts.

"To date, 3,147 regular employment positions have been filled," the LG noted.

"A 13 GW solar plant is underway in Ladakh, and once completed, it will enable the region to generate its own electricity independently, reducing reliance on central funds. This project will also allow Ladakh to produce, supply, and distribute electricity at fair rates. It is also expected to create employment opportunities, with targeted training programs to equip locals with the necessary skills," the LG said.

Addressing Ladakh's water scarcity, he said, "When I arrived in Ladakh in 2023, one of my greatest concerns was the reliance on borewells and the long-term impact of groundwater extraction. I questioned whether there would be enough water left for future generations 30 years from now. To address this, a Rs 400 crore pilot project in Kargil and a Rs 350 crore pilot project in Leh are currently underway, aimed at harnessing surface water."

He shared that assurances have been given that within three to four years, once these projects are completed, the dependency on borewells will decrease, helping to raise Ladakh’s water table.

"We can survive for 21 days without food, but we cannot survive without water for even two days. It is a necessity. I am hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we will successfully complete these projects," he added.

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, Adv Tashi Gyaltson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ladakh, the LG and all the officers and employees of the UT and district administrations for their contributions.

He said, "We began from scratch with limited resources. The initial two years were challenging, especially with the onset of COVID-19. However, in the past three years, thanks to the dedication of these individuals, we have achieved remarkable progress."

"A lot of progress has been made in rural areas over the past five years. Just compare Demjok in eastern Ladakh before 2019 to now. UT Ladakh is the first Union Territory to offer subsidies on electric vehicles, including a 50 per cent subsidy on heavy vehicles, and has extended support through various schemes in agriculture, horticulture, and more," he said.

"In pursuit of a carbon-neutral Ladakh, we have signed three MOUs with ONGC, SECI, and NTPC, marking Ladakh’s significant contributions to the world. We have also focused on promoting and developing rural tourism by opening areas like Demjok, the Siachen Base Camp, and Thang to tourists, helping strengthen our rural regions. Additionally, we have successfully curbed reverse migration in Changthang, eastern Ladakh, encouraging people to stay and thrive in their homeland," he said.

The event included cultural performances showcasing Ladakh's rich heritage, along with a video documentation highlighting notable achievements and development milestones in the UT.