Ladakh Bids Farewell To Ashok Chakra Awardee Chhering Motup

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh mourns the passing away of Chhering Motup, one of its bravest sons and an Ashok Chakra awardee, on Sunday at 80, following a brief period of illness. He hailed from the Khachepa family of Likir village.

Motup joined the Ladakh Scouts in 1965 and served with distinction for nearly 24 years. He was awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, in 1985 for showing extraordinary courage during a mission on the Saltoro Ridge in Siachen. Even after retirement, he remained a symbol of humility and a quiet strength for the people of Ladakh.

A decorated soldier of the Ladakh Scouts, Motup's legacy of courage and humility has left an indelible mark on the region. As tributes pour in from leaders, villagers and fellow soldiers, preparations are underway in Likir to bid a final farewell, with full honour, to a man remembered not only for his extraordinary gallantry in Siachen but also for the inspiration he passed on to the next generation, including his late son Tsewang Morup, a Vir Chakra awardee.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, chairman and CEC of LAHDC, has expressed deep sorrow on Motup's demise. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup. He is one of Ladakh’s most courageous sons and a true national hero. His bravery, discipline and devotion to the nation stood as a shining example not just for the Ladakh Scouts, but for every young person in our region. His service and sacrifice will forever be remembered with respect and pride,” he said.

"LAHDC extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time. We pray that his next life is as meaningful and honourable as the one he lived and that his life's example continues to guide and inspire the people of Ladakh and the nation," Gyalson added.

Smanla Nurboo, councillor of Likir, recalled the remarkable legacy of Motup with pride. "He retired as a Naib Subedar and received the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. His son, Late Tsewang Morup, also served in the Ladakh Scouts and was awarded the Vir Chakra for his role in the 1999 Kargil War. Sadly, Tsewang Morup passed away on duty following an accident in Nimmo on April 1, 2023. Truly, theirs is a family of heroes,” Smanla said.

He said Motup once led a daring mission at the Siachen Glacier, capturing a strategic point under extremely harsh conditions. "In the village, everyone fondly called him 'Meme Ashok' (Grandfather Ashok)," he said, adding that even after retirement, he continued to serve the community as the Nambardar and made lasting contributions.

"To honour his legacy, we've decided to name the upcoming community hall in the village after him. His last rites will be performed there on August 8, and a special memorial will also be built. His son's courage was inspired by him, proof that role models within a community can shape future generations," Smanla further said.

He also mentioned that in 2023, the Government High School in Likir was named after Morup, keeping the family's legacy alive for generations to come.

Tsering Gurmet, former Sarpanch of Likir, expressed grief over Motup's demise. "It is a big loss for Ladakh. If there was ever a brave person in our village, it was him," he said.

Calling it a moment of collective grief, Gurmet adds, "The entire village stands in solidarity with the family. We're all coming together to extend our support."

Naib Subedar Chhering Motup. (ETV Bharat)

He also shared that a candle march would be held today (Tuesday) in the evening in honour of the late hero. "It used to be a proud moment for all of us to celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day because of him — but this year, his absence will be deeply felt."

On August 4, Gyalson, LAHDC DC Romil Singh Donk and Ladakh Scouts Commandant Kamal Pandey visited Likir to inspect the site identified for the last rites of Motup. BJP state president Tashi Gyalson Kachu, Dorjey, SDM Gurmet Namgail and other officials from the administration, army and political members were also present.

Gyalson called for dignified and honourable arrangements befitting a national hero, describing Motup as 'a symbol of unmatched valour and Ladakh’s eternal pride.' He emphasised that every detail must reflect the gratitude and reverence of the people for a son who gave his all for the nation.

The delegation visited the residence of Motup to offer condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family. Gyalson personally conveyed deep sympathies, assuring the family of unwavering support from both the hill council and the district administration.