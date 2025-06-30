Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Official Upbeat Over Age Relaxation For Group 'A' & 'B' Gazetted Posts

Leh, Ladakh: A top official of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council welcomed the decision of the Ladakh administration to grant a special relaxation in the upper age limit for direct recruitment to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Gazetted posts in Ladakh.

The Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson has also extended heartfelt congratulations to the youth and aspirants of Ladakh. Issued by the General Administration Department vide Order No. 280-LA(GAD) of 2025 dated 30.06.2025, the move comes as a much-needed relief for aspirants, who were unable to participate in earlier recruitment processes due to administrative delays following the creation of the Union Territory in October 2019.

As per the order, the UT Administration has approved a one-time age relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for all candidates, both reserved and unreserved, for recruitments to be conducted during 2025 and 2026.

This is in addition to the age relaxations already available under the Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation and Rules, 2025. Accordingly, aspirants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Areas Adjoining the Line of Control (ALC) are already eligible for 5 years of relaxation, while Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are entitled to 10 years (General) and 15 years (SC/ST/ALC) of relaxation, depending on their category.

With the inclusion of this one-time special relaxation, candidates under certain categories such as PwBD belonging to SC/ST/ALC can now avail up to 20 years of age relaxation, subject to a maximum upper age limit of 56 years on the crucial date of eligibility.

The order notably includes the ALC category for age relaxation, despite its exclusion under standard DoPT guidelines, in recognition of the unique geographic challenges and disadvantages faced by residents living in remote and border areas. All candidates seeking relaxation must possess valid domicile and category certificates issued by the competent authorities of the Union Territory of Ladakh.