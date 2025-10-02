ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Admin Orders Magisterial Probe Into Killing Of 4 Civilians During Sep 24 Protest

Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh on Monday ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of four civilians during a protest in Leh on September 24, where demonstrators were demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The administration has appointed an IAS officer to lead the probe to determine what led to the law-and-order breakdown, the subsequent police action, and the fatalities. As per the order issued by the District Commissioner Leh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, has been named the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

In a public notice, the inquiry officer invited anyone with information about the incident to record their statements between October 4 and 18 at the DC Office Conference Hall, which will serve as the venue for the proceedings.

“Any person having information about the incident or willing to provide oral evidence, written statements, or material evidence, such as photographs or video recordings, may appear before the undersigned and submit their statements or evidence,” the notice states.