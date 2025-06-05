Ladags Norskal: Autonomous Body's Bid To Preserve Ladakh's Living Heritage

Leh, Ladakh: At a time when the rapid pace of change threatens to eclipse ancient traditions, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has started a landmark journey to preserve the region’s rich cultural and historical identity.

Under the leadership of chairman and chief executive councillor (CEC) Adv. Tashi Gyalson, the council has launched Ladags Norskal, a visionary heritage documentation project that aims to create a living archive of Ladakh’s unique traditions, oral histories, sacred sites, and indigenous practices.

It is a comprehensive digital and physical documentation drive that reaches into the heart of every village, monastery, and folk narrative in the Leh district. Through books, high-resolution video archives, 3D mapping, drone surveys, and a dedicated website, the project seeks to build a bridge between the past and the future, one that not only conserves but also inspires. With a 2.5 crore investment and a timeline stretching to 2026, Ladags Norskal is a first-of-its-kind attempt to ensure that the soul of Ladakh is not only remembered but reimagined for generations to come.

The project spans 95 panchayats and one urban local body, covering nearly 190 villages and hamlets. LAHDC Leh signed an MoU with Plannable Consultants on September 24, 2024. Adv. Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC, Leh, said, “Ladags Norskal is a precious and visionary initiative, one that holds immense value not just for the Council, but for the entire region of Ladakh. The Council remains fully committed to supporting its wider implementation in the coming phases. Documenting and preserving oral histories, especially from remote villages, is crucial for safeguarding our cultural memory. These stories and traditional practices offer a unique window into Ladakh’s indigenous heritage. If recorded at the micro level, they can serve not only as a legacy for future generations but also as a valuable resource for cultural tourism. We must act now, before these invaluable narratives fade away”.

“Preserving our culture and heritage has always been a core mandate of LAHDC. One of my visions is to establish a dedicated Cultural Centre in Ladakh, a space that celebrates and safeguards our diverse traditions. We are also making focused efforts to support local healers like Amchis and Onpos, while creating better publishing opportunities for Ladakhi writers, scholars, and emerging young authors. These initiatives are essential for nurturing and sustaining our unique cultural identity,” added Adv.Tashi Gyalson.

Stanzin Chosphel, executive councillor, LAHDC, Leh, said, “This is one of the pioneering and major projects for LAHDC, Leh. Until now, there has been no comprehensive documentation from the government side. We are planning to begin with a heritage inventory, which will involve district-wide documentation of every village, stupa, monastery, fort, and settlement. This documentation will be compiled into a book. We have already published a book on Singey Lalok, which includes the history of all the villages. In addition, we have launched the Ladakh Heritage Website, which will serve as a digital hub for researchers, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts. The website will feature an interactive map, and we are also working on 3D mapping and virtual tours. For this, we are conducting advanced drone surveys to provide an immersive experience.”

He continued, “There will be QR codes placed at heritage sites, providing detailed information to visitors and enabling a self-guided cultural experience. Another key component of the project is the creation of a cultural video archive, which will include recordings of oral histories, folk music, and ritual practices, all documented in 4K quality. We are also working on a comprehensive heritage book. Additionally, we are planning to establish a state-of-the-art Cultural Centre in Ladakh, with an estimated cost of ₹90–100 crore. The centre will house galleries and archives to showcase and preserve Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage. Our tagline for the project is ‘Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future.’ The aim is not only to safeguard heritage sites and cultural practices but also to promote and develop them through social media campaigns. We have constituted a heritage committee to authenticate all information being documented. This initiative is a collaborative effort, a government-led project strengthened by active public participation and community support.We are investing ₹2.5 crore in this heritage documentation project, which began in 2024 and is expected to be completed by April–May 2026.”

Tsewang Paljor, deputy secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages said, “Ladakh is known for its rich cultural heritage. With time, change is inevitable and while change is natural, we have fallen behind in terms of proper documentation. Through the Ladags Norskal project, LAHDC is taking an important step, using modern technology to comprehensively document every village in the Leh district through video, audio, written records, and book publications. The Council strongly feels that now is the time to record and preserve these valuable cultural elements.”

He added, “An expert committee has also been formed at the Council level to review and authenticate all content once it is finalised by the grassroots-level teams. We aim to produce nearly 500 hours of video and audio documentation, along with around 20 volumes of books covering various regions. A local committee has also been constituted to oversee the accuracy and quality of documentation at the community level. This will serve as a significant archive for future generations. Twenty years from now, we’ll be able to look back and understand the transformations our region has undergone.”

Konchok Tashi, executive director, Plannable Co., said, “If we look at the cultural landscape of Leh district, it comprises five main regions, Sham, Stod, Zung, Nubra, and Changthang. As part of this heritage initiative, we have compiled books and inventories that detail how each village was formed, along with their traditional systems. After documenting the historical background, we also map the physical aspects of each village. Special attention has been given to heritage sites, especially monasteries, documenting their architectural features, founding dates, and historical and cultural significance. All heritage sites that are over 50 years old are being recorded. Our team consists of 22 multidisciplinary professionals, including planners, architects, historians, archaeologists, web designers, and others. We are aiming to complete the project by 2026. Beyond preservation, this initiative will also promote Ladakh on the global stage, highlighting its unique cultural identity and historical significance.”