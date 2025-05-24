ETV Bharat / bharat

'Lacked Spirit of Brave Women': Haryana BJP MP Blames Victims’ Wives For Pahalgam Deaths

Speaking on the Pahalgam attack, the BJP MP said confronting terrorists with sticks or rods could have limited casualties and possibly neutralised all three attackers.

Haryana BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra speaking at a programme in Bhiwani on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST

Bhiwani: Haryana BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra made a controversial statement in Bhiwani on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said that the women, who lost their husbands in the attack, did not have the spirit and passion of brave women, that is why the terrorists were able to kill so many people, otherwise this would not have happened.

Addressing the Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Smriti Abhiyan District Seminar programme organised in the Panchayat Bhawan of Bhiwani on Saturday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Ramchandra Jangra, made that statement.

Speaking about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, he said that if someone had confronted the attackers with whatever they could find—be it a stick, rod, or anything—there might have been five or six casualties, and all three terrorists would likely have been neutralised.

He further stated that no one should surrender with folded hands. "Our people were killed while pleading for mercy. The attacker, who had no sense of compassion, would not have been moved by folded hands. He had to be confronted like Ahilya Bai did. If our brave sisters--whose vermilion was snatched--had known the history of Ahilya Bai, then no one could have shot their husbands in front of them without cause. Even if they, too, had become martyrs, they would have fought back with courage.

It may be recalled that on April 22, terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, after which India launched 'Operation Sindoor' and carried out air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan.

Ramchandra Jangra is a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana representing the BJP. His term extends until 2026. He hails from Kharkda village in Rohtak. In 2014, he contested the assembly election from Gohana on a BJP ticket but was defeated. Jangra has also served as the chairman of the Haryana Backward Classes Welfare Corporation.

TAGGED:

