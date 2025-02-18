Lack Of Intelligence Sharing Hampering Anti-Terror Operations: MAC Analysis

New Delhi: Analysis conducted by the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) in New Delhi has revealed that hesitation in intelligence sharing between different agencies, especially in regard to Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur, have been creating major issues in containing terrorism and different forms of violent activities.

Referring to one such meeting of MAC, an intelligence official told ETV Bharat that the different intelligence agencies remain hesitant in sharing their intelligence inputs with others.

“An analysis conducted by MAC has revealed that hesitation in intelligence sharing was one of the major reasons that the violence in Manipur continued for more than 22 months,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The MAC meeting that took place at North Block last week specifically discussed the firearms that were looted in Manipur. Approximately 6,000 firearms were looted from police armouries and stations in the aftermath of the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023 in Manipur.

“Lack of intelligence sharing also hampered the recovery process of the looted firearms,” the official added. Also, there was dearth in intelligence sharing as far as influx of insurgents from Myanmar is concerned.

The meeting, according to the official, also observed that the contribution from the State agencies over the years is lower in the overall inputs that have been received at the MAC.

Admitting lack of coordination in intelligence sharing, renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat that different agencies express hesitation in sharing wider intelligence inputs.

“However, better coordination in intelligence sharing could help in improving the law and order situation,” said Singh, who also served as director general of Uttar Pradesh Police. Singh said that a desire to get credit is a major reason that leaves security agencies for selective intelligence sharing.

The Multi Agency Centre

The Multi-Agency Centre is a very critical component of India’s counter-terrorism grid. Formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs following the 2008 Mumbai attacks, MAC is a platform to facilitate daily information sharing between various intelligence agencies. However, a key concern that was highlighted during several MAC meetings is inconsistent contribution of State agencies to the overall intelligence inputs received by the MAC, which often leads to gaps in critical information sharing.

There is a Multi-Agency Centre in Delhi and about 28 organisations are members of that Centre. Every organisation, which is involved in the counter-terrorism effort, is a member of this Centre.

States Multi Agency Centre

All the States have a subsidiary multi-agency centre which is called SMAC, which is in all State capitals and the representative components of all these 28 agencies are members. The Home Ministry along with Intelligence Bureau (IB) is contemplating to extend the connectivity of this SMAC to the district level. “So, IB is picking up districts in a phased manner because there is an issue of connecting them with the lease line, encryptors and others,” IB director informed a Parliamentary Committee.

The MAC Meeting

At the MAC level, the meeting of all these agencies is convened almost every day where intelligence of the last 24 hours is brought on to the table, discussed and follow-up action is devised or agreed upon. In addition to that, there is a Focused Group Meeting at the MAC platform where specific information is discussed and therefore only those agencies directly involved are called and discussed. Further, these meetings are held through video conferencing and connected across the country.

MAC Meeting At NSA Level

There is a weekly meeting, at the level of the National Security Advisor (NSA), where intelligence and related issues of the past seven days are discussed. Moreover, IB has a quarterly conference with the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) particularly for issues related to border areas. Apart from the above measures, some critical Intelligence is also developed in coordination with foreign associates.

Home Minister’s Directives

Chairing a recent meeting to review the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon all the top officials of the security agencies to increase engagement in the Multi Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

Shah has instructed various heads of security agencies from across the country and other Intelligence and enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security. He also stressed upon greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystem, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

Meeting Over J&K

During a recent meeting over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in a synergy mode to eliminate terrorism.

Shah directed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He also asked CRPF and BSF to continue with the synergy with Indian Army and J&K Police.