Lack Of Communication Between Security Agencies In Manipur: Congress MP

New Delhi: Days after the Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh claimed that at least 900 Kuki militants have entered into Manipur from Myanmar, the Congress MP from inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has raised a question over the lack of communication as far as intelligence sharing between the security agencies deputed in strife-torn Manipur are concerned.

What has compelled Akoijam to make such a statement is the fact that the 3 Corps of the Indian Army known as "Spear Corps" has asked the Manipur government, State police, to share detailed information regarding such claims.

Using the social media handle 'X', the 3 Corps of the Indian Army (@Spearcorps) on Sunday said, "These inputs have very serious security implications and the office of the security advisor has been requested to share the details so that appropriate necessary action can be taken at the earliest."

Referring to a security briefing chaired by Singh recently in Manipur, Akoijam said, "While briefing the press, the security advisor and Chairman of the Unified Headquarters/Command Kuldiep Singh informed that a meeting of the “Strategic Operation Group (SoG) was held on 18th September, 2024 at the Conference Hall of the Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur regarding the intelligence 'input' pertaining to the intrusion of '900 Kuki militants' into Indian side (Manipur) from neighbouring Myanmar. In the same said press meet, he also mentioned the officials who have attended the said meeting, and 'discussed (the matter) in detail'.

Those security officials who have attended the said meeting include, besides the top officials of the Central Police Organizations like CRPF, the GOC of 57 Mountain Division ('Red Shield Division') of the Indian Army, both the IGs Assam Rifles (South and East) who are top military bosses (two and three-star generals) of the Indian Army, said Akoijam.

"If this is the case, what makes the 3 Corps of the Indian Army ('Spear Corps') to resort to such posts in social media? Didn’t those military bosses in charge of the 3 Corps get any input/briefing from their own high-ranking military officers who have attended the said SOG meeting? Does this indicate a breakdown of communication and coordination within the military establishment, let alone amongst the security agencies, a professional failure which has led to the loss of life and protracted mayhem? What is the purpose or motive behind such posts on social media by Spearcorps?" said Akoijam.

Meanwhile, at least three Delhi-based Meitei civil society organisations including Meitei Heritage, DeMAS and NUPI submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with detailed evidence - videos, documentary data, media reports, FIRs etc - about Kuki militants and KSO involvement in the drone bombing and missile attacks on Meitei civilians.

"We have sought the PM's intervention to protect the life and property of Meitei civilians," the memorandum copy submitted on Monday stated. Claiming that armed Kuki terrorists rained bombs for hours deploying sophisticated drones in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West, causing extensive destruction of lives and properties on September 1-2, the civil society organisations through their memorandum requested to abrogate of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki terror outfits due to its repeated violations of the rules of the agreement.

On the other hand, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki civil society group, following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, appealed to the Kuki people not to travel outside the Kuki-Zo area during September 26-29, anticipating an attack from the Meiteis.

The ITLF has also suggested the closure of borders during September 26-29 besides closure of schools, institutions and offices from September. “The Manipur government had accumulated highly advanced MMG MK 2A1 weapons earlier this month. Recently, Kuldiep Singh, the state security advisor, made hints about an impending attack on 28 September. The Arambai Tenggol leader, Kourounganba Khuman, expressed his excitement for September 28 in a social media post. These are indicators that an attack plan is being intended towards the Kuki-Zo. Previously, an assault on Kuki-Zo occurred shortly after the Manipur government announced the presence of 200 Kuki militants in Jiribam. The 900 armed men from Myanmar who are supposedly moving must be a ruse for attacking the Kuki-Zo," the ITLF said.