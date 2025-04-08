ETV Bharat / bharat

Labourer In Madhya Pradesh Receives Rs 314 Crore Income Tax Notice; Wife Hospitalised From Shock

A labourer in MP’s Betul district received a shocking Rs 314.79 crore income tax notice, causing his wife’s health to deteriorate from the stress.

Chandrashekhar Kohade, a labourer residing in Multai, Madhya Pradesh, receives an income tax notice of Rs 314 crore. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

Betul: In a bizarre case, a daily wage labourer from Multai in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district has received an income tax notice for a staggering Rs 314.79 crore. Issued by the Maharashtra Income Tax Department, the notice sent shockwaves through the family, leaving the labourer's wife so distressed that she had to be rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The notice was initially sent to Chandrashekhar Kohade’s address in Nagpur, where he had lived earlier while working as a contractor and milk vendor. Upon discovering that he no longer resided there, officials traced his current location to Multai in Madhya Pradesh and forwarded the notice accordingly.

Suspicions Around Bank Account Misuse

Kohade, now residing in a rented house in Multai, said he is completely baffled by the development. He suspects misuse of his bank account at Shrinath Mangalam Bank in Nagpur, which he had opened four years ago.

“I used to deposit Rs 200 to Rs 300 daily. The bank agent, who opened the account took my phone number, but never linked it to the account. I was not informed of any transactions. He kept my passbook and only took my signature in a diary after collecting money,” Kohade explained.

Confiscation Proceedings Initiated

The Income Tax Department issued the notice on April 4, claiming to have detected unexplained income of Rs 314.79 crore. They also sent a letter to the Multai Municipality requesting the confiscation of Kohade’s property. However, officials were unable to trace him for a week.

When they finally located him on Monday evening, they were shocked to find that the man listed as a crorepati on paper was, in fact, a humble labourer struggling to make ends meet.

