ETV Bharat / bharat

Labour Ministry, Cygnus Ujala Group Partner To Expand Healthcare Job Opportunities On NCS Portal

New Delhi: In a landmark collaboration, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoL&E) and Cygnus Ujala Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to strengthen employment accessibility within India’s healthcare sector. This agreement, signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Secretary MoL&E, Sumita Dawra, aims to increase job opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) portal. The partnership signifies the first healthcare group directly associating with the NCS platform, setting a precedent for expanding healthcare employment.

Mandaviya underscored the MoU’s impact on India’s young job seekers, noting, “The National Career Service (NCS) portal is becoming a key platform for young job seekers, providing access to employment services across sectors. Our partnership with Ujala Cygnus expands this reach in healthcare, helping India’s youth find valuable roles and build promising careers in this field.”

Highlighting the MoL&E’s broader efforts to stimulate job growth, Mandaviya added, “With two MoUs already signed with Amazon and TMI Group, and 11 more in the pipeline, we are committed to creating abundant job opportunities. These partnerships are expected to bring around 25 lakh vacancies to the National Career Service portal, significantly expanding access to meaningful employment for the nation’s youth.”

The Ministry is also undertaking an extensive upgrade of the NCS platform to make it more efficient and accessible. Dr. Mandaviya revealed plans for integrating Artificial Intelligence into the platform, enhancing its user-friendliness for job seekers, employers, and other stakeholders. He highlighted the growth of the NCS portal, which as of October 2024, has over 35 lakh registered employers and 1.10 crore active job seekers. The portal has facilitated over 3.46 crore vacancies since its inception, with 1.09 crore vacancies recorded in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone.