Lab Report Confirms Bird Flu In Seven Animals Of Gorakhpur Zoo; Closure May Get Extended

Gorakhpur: As per the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, seven animals at the Ashfaqulla Khan Zoo in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have tested positive for bird flu. The samples were sent on May 15, and the reports came on Friday.

The zoo administration plans to send the samples of the affected animals again, and has increased surveillance on crows for being suspected carriers of the virus. The death of three crows has increased their suspicion. Those infected with bird flu are tigress Malani, two leopard cubs and a Himalayan vulture.

"On May 15, the zoo administration had sent samples of 35 animals, including three crows, to Bhopal for testing, which were found to be positive. As the infection usually ends in seven days, the sample of these wild animals will be sent to Bhopal once again," Dr Yogesh, the zoo veterinarian, said.

On May 7, tigress Shakti died in Gorakhpur Zoo of symptoms similar to bird flu. A wolf and a tigress died on May 5 and 8, respectively. The zoo administration had sent their samples to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly and Bhopal for examination. The report from Bhopal confirmed bird flu. After this, samples of all the zoo staff including zoo director, doctors and the cleaning staff, were also tested. However, none of them were found infected.

The zoo has been closed to the public till May 27 for sanitisation, and the closure is likely to be extended by a week. "Bird flu has been confirmed in seven animals. It has been found that crows are the source of the infection," Vikas Yadav, the zoo director, said.

"Surveillance has been increased in the city. Open water sources are being covered as the droppings of crows can fall into them. A plan has also been prepared to scare away crows wherever a flock of them is seen. The zoo management is working with the investigation teams on rescue and safety," he added.