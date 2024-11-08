PM Modi Greets BJP Veteran L K Advani On His Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP stalwart L K Advani on his birthday on Friday and said that among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering the country's development.

Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 97 on Friday.

"Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation," Modi said on X.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.