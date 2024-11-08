ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Greets BJP Veteran L K Advani On His Birthday

PM Modi wished LK Advani on his 97th birthday, highlighting his contributions to India's development, intellect, and guidance, and wishing him a long, healthy life.

PM Modi wished LK Advani on his 97th birthday, highlighting his contributions to India's development, intellect, and guidance, and wishing him a long, healthy life.
PM Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader LK Advani (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP stalwart L K Advani on his birthday on Friday and said that among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering the country's development.

Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 97 on Friday.

"Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation," Modi said on X.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP stalwart L K Advani on his birthday on Friday and said that among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering the country's development.

Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 97 on Friday.

"Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation," Modi said on X.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP VETERAN L K ADVANIPM MODI GREETS LK ADVANIL K ADVANI BIRTHDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.