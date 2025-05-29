L&T Bid For Mumbai Elevated Road And Tunnel Projects Rejected On Substantial Grounds: MMRDA Tells SC

New Delhi: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that there were substantial grounds for rejecting the technical bid of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for the proposed Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for MMRDA requested the court to hear the matter on Friday while indicating at an explanation regarding the rejection of the technical bid of L&T. "Kindly have it tomorrow," Mehta said.

The CJI pointed to the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, where 41 workers were trapped and subsequently rescued, while indicating the importance of safety standards associated with such projects. "We do not have to say anything more…Uttarakhand tunnel where 41 workers were trapped and ultimately, they were rescued (by rat-hole miners)," the CJI said.

CJI Gavai, while hearing the matter on May 26, had wondered how the company chosen by the central government for the construction of the Central Vista project could not pass muster for the Mumbai projects.

During Thursday's hearing, the CJI again raised the question of L&T being chosen for the Central Vista project and, agreeing to consider the reasons for rejection of technical bid of L&T, added, "We have not heard you on the merit the state government wants….Rs 3,100 crore is not a small amount, it is public (money). The question is the person who is building Central Vista?"

Before the CJI could complete the observation in the matter, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for L&T, said his client has enormous credentials.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited is the successful L1 bidder for the project. L&T had contended that the arbitrary and non-transparent manner of carrying out the tender process had resulted in the declaration of the L1 bid for both projects to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. at a substantially higher project cost.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also appearing for MMRDA, said, "We have not shown your lordships the reasons. If your lordships were to see the reasons." The CJI replied that the court will consider the reasons. Mehta requested the bench to hear the matter on Friday and, regarding Rohatgi's submissions, said, "The only thing my learned senior wants to convey is that the disqualification is not on any flimsy or fanciful grounds. There are substantial grounds."

"We have examined the reports. Our problem is that the tender says we cannot disclose," he said, indicating the tender conditions, which restrain the MMRDA from disclosing the reasons for disqualifying a bidder till the contract is awarded. "We will consider it…at some point in time, you may be required to refer the judgment to a larger bench…this is an era of transparency," the CJI said. "I do not think we are travelling in that direction. Your lordships may have it tomorrow (Friday)," Mehta replied.

The bench, on May 26, had asked MMRDA whether it was willing to retender the projects, failing which, it would put the tender process on hold.

The Elevated Road Project envisages a 9.8-km bridge passing along the Vasai Creek, and part of an extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project involving the construction of around a 15 km stretch of road from Gaimukh in Thane to Bhayander.

The road tunnel project is for the design and construction of an underground tunnel from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel Junction on Thane-Ghodbunder Road. It envisages five-km twin tunnels of a finished diameter of 14.6 m.

L&T, before the Bombay High Court, had initially challenged the MMRDA's decision to proceed with the opening of the price bids without the presence of L&T, and without communication of any disqualification to it. The high court did not entertain L&T's plea, following which it moved before the apex court.