KV Subramanian’s Tenure At IMF Ends Prematurely; Successor Nomination Underway

India has recalled IMF Executive Director Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian six months before his term’s end, which was originally set for late 2025.

India recalls IMF Executive Director Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian ahead of scheduled term end in 2025.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 12:53 AM IST

New Delhi: India's Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has been recalled by the Indian government six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term. His appointment, which began in November 2022, was originally set to conclude in late 2025.

According to a notification, the appointment committee of the cabinet has approved the termination of Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian's service at the IMF with immediate effect. ETV Bharat has seen this notification dated April 30, 2025.

As of Saturday, May 3, 2025, the IMF’s official website lists the position as vacant. Highly placed sources said that the government has initiated the process of nominating his replacement, although no official reason has been provided for the early recall.

KV Subramanian is a former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India, serving from 2018 to 2021. He was also the youngest person to hold the position of CEA in the North Block. In addition to providing regular advice to the government on the state of the economy and economic reforms, the CEA is also responsible for preparing the Economic Survey presented annually before the Union Budget.

During his tenure, he played a key role in policymaking amid the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also been a member of expert committees for both the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In addition to providing regular advice to the government on the state of the economy and economic reforms, the CEA is also responsible for preparing the Economic Survey presented annually before the Union Budget. During Subramanian’s tenure, he played a key role in policymaking amid the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also been a member of expert committees for both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Academically, Subramanian holds a PhD in financial economics. His academic career includes faculty positions at Emory University and the Indian School of Business, with a research focus on banking, corporate governance and economic policy. With his term at the IMF cut short, speculation now centres on his next move—whether it involves a return to academia or another key role in India’s economic policymaking landscape.

ETV Bharat has written to Krishnamurthy V Subramanian as well for his response on this development, but it remained unanswered till the time of publishing the story.

