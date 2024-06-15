Kuwait Fire Tragedy: 'Will Take Care of Kin of Deceased,' Says NBTC MD Abraham

Thiruvananthapuram: KG Abraham, the Managing Director of NBTC company, conveyed his deep sorrow and acceptance of responsibility following the devastating fire at the Al Mangaf building, which claimed the lives of 50 employees, including 24 Malayalees, on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt statement, Abraham said, "Though the tragedy was not caused by us, we are taking responsibility. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We have a family concern with those who lost their lives."

Abraham outlined the measures the company is taking to support the families of the deceased. He assured that all employees were insured and that the families would receive compensation equivalent to four years of salary. "We will meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy. We will take care of their families," he stated, emphasising the company's commitment to providing economic assistance and support.

Addressing the safety protocols at the labour camps, Abraham detailed that security inspections were conducted regularly every three months. "The security of every labour camp was inspected regularly. The security checks were carried out every three months. We don't allow employees to cook in labour camps. We have a combined kitchen and the food was provided free of cost," he explained. This system was intended to prevent accidents related to cooking within the living quarters.

Abraham mentioned that there is a possibility the fire could have been caused by a short circuit but firmly denied that the tragedy was due to negligence. "There are chances of a short circuit. We can't say the cause of the tragedy was negligence," he said. He also refuted claims that the camp was overcrowded, stating, "The allegation that the camp was overcrowded is baseless."

At the time of the fire, around 70 employees were in the building, which housed 120 people in total. The fire originated in the security room and spread rapidly, resulting in the tragic loss of life. In addition to the fatalities, 31 employees, including 25 Indians, are currently receiving medical treatment in five hospitals. Among these, 14 are Malayalees.

Abraham praised the Indian government and the embassy for their prompt assistance in repatriating the bodies of the deceased. "The Indian government and our embassy helped to bring back their mortal remains," he noted, highlighting the cooperation and support received during this crisis.

The company is now focused on providing ongoing support to the victims' families and ensuring the well-being of those injured. This tragic incident has profoundly impacted the community and NBTC is committed to standing by their employees and their families during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, authorities in Kuwait launched a crackdown on illegal property extensions in the wake of a devastating fire at a seven-storey building that claimed the lives of 50 people, including 46 Indians, according to a media report on Saturday.

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents in the building were sleeping when the fire broke out early Wednesday in Kuwait's southern city of Mangaf in Ahmadi Governorate. The building was home to 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians.

The incident triggered calls for action against real estate landlords and company owners who violate the law to house large numbers of foreign labourers in extremely unsafe conditions to cut costs.

The Kuwait Municipality has launched a rigorous crackdown on illegal property extensions, the Arab Times newspaper reported.

This tragic incident has shed light on the long-standing issue of unauthorised modifications to buildings, prompting authorities to take decisive action to prevent such disasters in the future.

For years, the illegal conversion of property spaces has been a pervasive issue in Kuwait. Basement parking areas have been transformed into warehouses, while ground-floor open spaces have been converted into housing units and shops, all in the pursuit of additional income.

These modifications, often carried out without proper approval, compromise the safety and integrity of buildings, the paper said. An India Embassy team on Friday visited all five hospitals where 25 injured Indians are undergoing treatment.

They enquired about their medical condition. "Most patients are already in touch with their families." the Embassy of India posted on X.

The investigation team of the fire department said on Thursday that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit in the room of the building guard and spread to other places. The guard's room is located on the ground floor.

Citing security sources, the paper said that there were 179 workers inside the building when the fire broke out, while 17 were outside. Of the 196 residents, 175 are Indians, 11 are Filipinos and the rest are from Thailand, Pakistan and Egypt.

According to an official, many of the victims suffocated while trying to run down the stairs because they were filled with smoke. He added that the victims could not go to the rooftop because the door was locked. (With agency inputs)

