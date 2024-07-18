Kuwait Embassy Employee Arrested In Delhi For Molesting Housekeeping Staff

New Delhi: Shocking news came to light from Chanakyapuri in Central Delhi. A housekeeping staff at the Kuwait Embassy here accused an employee working there of sexual harassment. After which the police arrested the employee.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as 70-year-old Abu Bakar. After the woman's allegation, the police registered an FIR against the accused Abu Bakar on Thursday and arrested him. The police are investigating the incident.
According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received on Thursday from a caller, who reported the alleged incident and claimed to be the husband of the 20-year-old victim. He said that Abu Bakar has been working in the embassy for the last two years. He alleged that the accused had sexually harassed his wife during work. The officer said that a team from the local police station reached the spot and investigated.
Later, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. A case was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station under Section 74 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS) Act, the police said. The accused was arrested after the FIR was registered. The police said the victim had been working at the embassy since February this year, adding that further investigation is underway.
