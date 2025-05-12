Kutch Mulls Night Tourism To Cash In On Bioluminescent Beach

Kutch: Kutch is likely to launch a night coastal tourism, in the lines of the Maldives and other island nations, where bioluminescent planktons turn the beach areas bluish. The Mandvi region of Kutch has similar sightings.

The peak tourism season for Kutch falls between November to February, and several attractive tourist destinations like White Desert and Dholavira count several footfalls. During summer, the nocturnal temperature falls drastically compared to the diurnal heat, which makes the littoral areas ideal for developing treks. Adventure trekking from Mandvi to Naila beach has been going on for the past five years.

Ketan Goswami of Malhar Camping said, "The best opportunities for tourism in Kutch are during summer, when bioluminescent planktons are observed on the coastal Kutch. They come ashore with the waves at night and emit the bright neon-blue colour. There are about 10 bioluminescent or blue beaches in India."

About Bioluminescence

It is a natural phenomenon produced by certain marine organisms, primarily microscopic plankton called dinoflagellates. These planktons emit light on the ocean surface at night. Bioluminescence is widespread among deep sea animals in general. Many marine creatures like sponges, jellyfish, worms, species of fish, anthropods, echinoderms and unicellular alga exhibit bioluminescence to either evade predators, attract prey or during mating. This occurs when the luciferase enzyme reacts with the luciferin compound in the presence of oxygen to produce a cold light.

Tourists at the Mandvi beach. (ETV Bharat)

This is widespread in lagoons and sometimes breakwaters and is particularly visible during warm weather conditions. The dinoflagellates follow a circadian cycle (24-hour cycle) and as a result this phenomenon occurs during the night which is visible in low light conditions. This unique phenomenon has been visible in some other beaches in India including Havelock Island in the Andamans, Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai, Mattu beach in Karnataka and Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep.