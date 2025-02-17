Kushinagar Mosque Demolition: SC Issues Notice To UP Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against concerned authorities in connection with the demolition of part of Madni Masjid at Hata in Kushinagar. The matter came up before a division bench of justices B R Gavai and A G Masih.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, Azmatunnisa, argued before the bench that in the present case, there was an "egregious" contempt of November 13, 2024, verdict of the apex court.

The senior counsel contended that no demolition notice has been issued to date regarding the structure on private land. He pointed to a report from the concerned SDM, which established that the construction was by law. The plea contended that demolition was carried out without the requisite notice as laid down by the apex court.

The bench observed that it was submitted before it that the structure in question was constructed on private land owned by the petitioners and the construction had the sanction of municipal authorities as per the sanction order of 1999.

The bench was informed that the SDM carried out an inspection and based on it, the construction was found to be by the sanction plan. It was contended before the bench that the construction which was found to be non-sanctioned was removed by the petitioner.

The apex court issued notice on the plea and also restrained authorities from carrying out any further demolition activities at the site till further orders. "Issue notice as to why proceedings for contempt should not be initiated against the respondents…returnable in two weeks… Until further orders, there shall be no demolition of the structure in question," the bench said in its order.

On November 13, the top court laid down comprehensive guidelines against arbitrary demolitions and, emphasizing the rule of law and following due process by authorities, saying that the chilling sight of bulldozers razing a building to the ground when the authorities failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice reminds that might be right.

The apex court said if a citizen's property is demolished merely because he is an accused or even for that matter a convict that too without following the due process as prescribed by law, then it would be unconstitutional.