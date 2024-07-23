'Kursi Bachao Budget', Terms Rahul Gandhi On Union Budget 2024

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the Union Budget 2024, terming it the 'Kursi Bachao' Budget. In a pointed attack, Gandhi accused the Union Government of prioritising political expediency over the needs of the common man. He alleged that the government allocated high funds to states governed by their political allies, suggesting that these allocations were made to secure political support and ensure the ruling party's hold on power.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks highlighted his belief that the budget was crafted with a focus on appeasing 'AA,' a term he used to refer to some industrialists. He argued that this strategy left little room for addressing the pressing issues faced by the common man. According to Rahul, essential sectors such as healthcare, education and social welfare did not receive the necessary attention and funding they deserved.

In his critique, Gandhi emphasised the lack of substantive measures aimed at providing relief to the common people. He pointed out that the budget did not adequately address the concerns of the working class, farmers and small business owners, who are struggling with inflation and economic uncertainty.

By labelling the budget as 'Kursi Bachao,' he underscored his view that the primary objective of the budget was to maintain the ruling party's political position rather than enacting genuine economic reforms or offering meaningful assistance to the broader population.

