ETV Bharat / bharat

Kurnool Researcher Uses Neem Oil And Natural Fibres To Tackle E-Waste Pollution

Research assistant Dr Dola Sandeep has developed a resin derived from materials like jute, banana stems, pineapple leaves, sisal tree leaves, avisa and neti potash.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kurnool: In a groundbreaking development with the potential to transform the electronics industry, Dr Dola Sandeep, a research assistant in the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at IIIT-Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM), Kurnool, has invented an eco-friendly and biodegradable printed circuit board (PCB), a crucial component used in nearly all electronic devices.

Traditional PCBs are made from synthetic resins and glass fibres, which are non-biodegradable and highly polluting. If disposed of improperly, especially through incineration in the open, they release toxic fumes that pose serious health and environmental hazards. In contrast, Sandeep's innovation offers a sustainable alternative.

A Natural Product

Over the past three years, Sandeep has developed a resin derived from neem oil and natural plant fibres, including jute, banana stems, pineapple leaves, sisal tree leaves, avisa and neti potash. He created biodegradable PCBs with the application of the resin that are durable, heat-resistant (up to 100°C) and functionally on par with conventional boards. He successfully tested the boards in motion sensor lights and other electrical appliances, proving their reliability and long-term stability.

Recognised and Patented

Sandeep has secured three patents related to the design and manufacturing of these biodegradable PCBs and associated products. The research was recently published in the prestigious international journal Nature, earning him accolades in the global scientific community.

He presented the innovation at international science conferences in Atlanta (USA), San Francisco, and Spain, under the aegis of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Applause from Leaders

Sandeep's work was showcased at a special conference organised by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Amaravati during the Vana Mahotsavam celebrations. Both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan praised the innovation, expressing hope that such developments would help curb the growing menace of electronic waste.

The invention not only addresses environmental concerns but also opens new doors for green electronics manufacturing in India, positioning the country at the forefront of sustainable technology.

Also Read:

  1. Company Develops Non-Flammable Thermocol Using Agri Waste
  2. Building Blocks Using Calcium Carbide And Fly Ash: CSIR-SERC Develops Lightweight Panels For Durable, Energy Efficient Housing

Kurnool: In a groundbreaking development with the potential to transform the electronics industry, Dr Dola Sandeep, a research assistant in the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at IIIT-Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM), Kurnool, has invented an eco-friendly and biodegradable printed circuit board (PCB), a crucial component used in nearly all electronic devices.

Traditional PCBs are made from synthetic resins and glass fibres, which are non-biodegradable and highly polluting. If disposed of improperly, especially through incineration in the open, they release toxic fumes that pose serious health and environmental hazards. In contrast, Sandeep's innovation offers a sustainable alternative.

A Natural Product

Over the past three years, Sandeep has developed a resin derived from neem oil and natural plant fibres, including jute, banana stems, pineapple leaves, sisal tree leaves, avisa and neti potash. He created biodegradable PCBs with the application of the resin that are durable, heat-resistant (up to 100°C) and functionally on par with conventional boards. He successfully tested the boards in motion sensor lights and other electrical appliances, proving their reliability and long-term stability.

Recognised and Patented

Sandeep has secured three patents related to the design and manufacturing of these biodegradable PCBs and associated products. The research was recently published in the prestigious international journal Nature, earning him accolades in the global scientific community.

He presented the innovation at international science conferences in Atlanta (USA), San Francisco, and Spain, under the aegis of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Applause from Leaders

Sandeep's work was showcased at a special conference organised by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Amaravati during the Vana Mahotsavam celebrations. Both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan praised the innovation, expressing hope that such developments would help curb the growing menace of electronic waste.

The invention not only addresses environmental concerns but also opens new doors for green electronics manufacturing in India, positioning the country at the forefront of sustainable technology.

Also Read:

  1. Company Develops Non-Flammable Thermocol Using Agri Waste
  2. Building Blocks Using Calcium Carbide And Fly Ash: CSIR-SERC Develops Lightweight Panels For Durable, Energy Efficient Housing

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIODEGRADABLE PCBDEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHN CHANDRABABU NAIDUE WASTE POLLUTIONIIIT DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.