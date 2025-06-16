Kurnool Researcher Uses Neem Oil And Natural Fibres To Tackle E-Waste Pollution

Kurnool: In a groundbreaking development with the potential to transform the electronics industry, Dr Dola Sandeep, a research assistant in the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at IIIT-Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM), Kurnool, has invented an eco-friendly and biodegradable printed circuit board (PCB), a crucial component used in nearly all electronic devices.

Traditional PCBs are made from synthetic resins and glass fibres, which are non-biodegradable and highly polluting. If disposed of improperly, especially through incineration in the open, they release toxic fumes that pose serious health and environmental hazards. In contrast, Sandeep's innovation offers a sustainable alternative.

A Natural Product

Over the past three years, Sandeep has developed a resin derived from neem oil and natural plant fibres, including jute, banana stems, pineapple leaves, sisal tree leaves, avisa and neti potash. He created biodegradable PCBs with the application of the resin that are durable, heat-resistant (up to 100°C) and functionally on par with conventional boards. He successfully tested the boards in motion sensor lights and other electrical appliances, proving their reliability and long-term stability.

Recognised and Patented

Sandeep has secured three patents related to the design and manufacturing of these biodegradable PCBs and associated products. The research was recently published in the prestigious international journal Nature, earning him accolades in the global scientific community.

He presented the innovation at international science conferences in Atlanta (USA), San Francisco, and Spain, under the aegis of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Applause from Leaders

Sandeep's work was showcased at a special conference organised by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Amaravati during the Vana Mahotsavam celebrations. Both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan praised the innovation, expressing hope that such developments would help curb the growing menace of electronic waste.

The invention not only addresses environmental concerns but also opens new doors for green electronics manufacturing in India, positioning the country at the forefront of sustainable technology.