Kuno DFO Issues Advisory On Cheetahs Released In The Open

Sheopur: Following the release of two cheetahs in the open, an advisory on DOs and DONTs has been issued in the public interest by Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary DFO R Thirukkural. The advisory also requested the public to immediately bring the spotting of the big cats in public places to the notice of the forest department.

Advisory for MP, UP and Rajasthan

In the advisory for the rural areas adjoining MP, UP and Rajasthan, Thirukkural had earlier said the cheetahs are likely to roam in 22 districts of Madhya Pradesh along with adjoining Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, complete monitoring and tracking of these cheetahs is being done by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.

Allow Safe Passage

The advisory notes that if anyone comes across a leopard, the local leopard friend must immediately be contacted and the maintenance of peace is of utmost importance. Leopards are not as dangerous as tigers and villagers need to maintain a safe distance from the wild beast and keep their children and domestic cattle inside. If any leopard enters a village it needs to be provided a safe passage without any confrontation which can exacerbate the situation. In case it attacks any cattle, the owner should make loud noises to scare it away and if the cattle is killed, there is a proper channel through which compensation can be applied.

Do not Try to Kill Leopards with Sticks

The advisory further states that venturing alone in the forest, staying overnight in fields and creating unnecessary crowds should be avoided. If anyone confronts a leopard, it should never be scared away or hit with sticks as the animal can turn aggressive and attack the person. Escaping from a cheetah by running away should also be avoided and no one should come closer to it to click photos or make videos as the carnivore can devour the person.

Separate tracking teams have been assigned the job of monitoring each cheetah and staying closer to it. In contingency the Divisional Forest Officer of Kuno Forest Division can be reached at 7803947600, SDO (Forest) Kuno South Pohri at 9953122156 and SDO (Forest) Kuno North Vijaypur at 8839364852, the advisory noted.