Relief For Kunal Kamra: Bombay HC Grants Protection From Arrest In 'Traitor Jibe' Case

Mumbai: The police investigation against Kunal Kamra over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can continue, but the comedian shall not be arrested, the Bombay High Court said on Friday.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak admitted Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered at the Khar police station in Mumbai. The FIR was registered for his alleged "traitor" jibe at Shinde during a stand-up comedy show.

The bench said that the comedian shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition. "Investigation can continue. The petitioner (Kamra) shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition," the court said.

It said that if the police wanted to record Kamra's statement, they shall do so in Chennai, where he currently resides, after giving him prior notice. Kamra, in his plea, had stated that he was a resident of Tamil Nadu and was apprehensive about coming to Maharashtra due to the death threats he had been receiving after the show.

"If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same," the court ordered. The court had last week, while reserving its order on the plea, granted the comedian interim protection from arrest. Kamra has sought the quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, who hails from Thane.

The comedian, in the petition, stated that the allegations, even if taken at face value, do not constitute an offence.

The comedian went on to joke about how Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the police here registered the FIR against Kamra under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). (With PTI Inputs)

