Kulwinder Kaur, Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut, Is Still Suspended, Inquiry On: CISF

New Delhi: Amid reports that Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who slapped cine star and BJP MP Kangana Ranawat at Chandigarh airport has been transferred and ‘reinstated’ in a reserve battalion in Bengaluru, the CISF on Wednesday clarified that ‘a departmental inquiry against her is still on.’
“CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on,” a CISF official told ETV Bharat.
News about Kaur’s transfer and fresh assignment has been doing the rounds on social media. On June 6, Ranaut was slapped by on-duty CISF constable Kaur at the Chandigarh airport. Immediately after slapping her, Kaur gave a clarification that she was allegedly unhappy with Kangana’s comment on Punjab ladies during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, suggesting they participated in the protest for money.
Immediately after the incident, Kaur was put on suspension and a departmental enquiry has already been ordered.