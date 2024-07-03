Kulwinder Kaur, Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut, Is Still Suspended, Inquiry On: CISF

New Delhi: Amid reports that Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who slapped cine star and BJP MP Kangana Ranawat at Chandigarh airport has been transferred and ‘reinstated’ in a reserve battalion in Bengaluru, the CISF on Wednesday clarified that ‘a departmental inquiry against her is still on.’

“CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on,” a CISF official told ETV Bharat.

News about Kaur’s transfer and fresh assignment has been doing the rounds on social media. On June 6, Ranaut was slapped by on-duty CISF constable Kaur at the Chandigarh airport. Immediately after slapping her, Kaur gave a clarification that she was allegedly unhappy with Kangana’s comment on Punjab ladies during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, suggesting they participated in the protest for money.

Immediately after the incident, Kaur was put on suspension and a departmental enquiry has already been ordered.

Later, Kangana released a video and stated, “I have been getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. I am safe, I am perfectly fine. What happened at the Chandigarh airport today was during the security check. When I left after the security check, the CISF personnel hit me on my face. She abused me. When I asked her why she did it, she told me that she supports farmers’ protests. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she said.

The incident has generated widespread reaction on social media.

Kangana Ranaut was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, defeating her nearest Congress rival by over more than 70,000 votes.