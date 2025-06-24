Kuki-Zo Insurgents Groups To Consolidate Designated Camps In Manipur From 14 To 10

New Delhi: To initiate the political dialogue afresh, a latest meeting between the government of India and the Suspension of Operation (SoO) groups of Kuki-Zo community in Manipur have unanimously decided to consolidate the designated camps of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) insurgents from 14 to 10.

The decision to consolidate the camps of five each for both KNO and UPF was taken in a meeting between the representatives Union Home Ministry and the SoO groups in New Delhi on June 9, after a gap of two years since the violent conflict broke out in 2023.

"Ever since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, we have been demanding a Union Territory (UT) with a legislature, aiming to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people living in Manipur," Dr Sailen Haokip, spokesperson of Kuki National Army (KNO), said.

Sources said the home ministry officials, led by AK Mishra (Advisor Northeast), have suggested the closure of four designated camps of the SoO groups, located close to Meitei-populated areas in the foothills encircling Manipur's central valley.

The SoO agreement, which had been operational between the Assam Rifles and the Kuki-Zomi militant groups since August 1, 2005, was formalised on August 22, 2008, as a tripartite agreement between the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki-Zomi militants represented by the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front.

The KNO is a conglomeration of 17 Kuki-Zomi militant groups, while the UPF has eight militant groups belonging to Kuki-Zomi tribes.

The central government resumed the talks with the SoO groups in response to the joint call of 10 MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zomi tribes who have been demanding separate administration from Manipur.

Dr Haokip said the Centre has been engaged with SoO groups since 2008. "There has been a change in our demand ever since the conflict broke out in 2023. Earlier, we were demanding an autonomous council, but now we are demanding a separate UT with a legislature. The government has taken the initiative to resume talks with the SoO groups, and we hope that the central government will positively consider our demands," he added.

Dr Haokip informed that a joint team comprising officials from Assam Rifles, the intelligence bureau, the state government and members from the SoO groups had already done a survey on the consolidation of the designated camps.

"The home ministry may call us soon to resume the talk process. A political dialogue is the only way to take the issue forward," he said.