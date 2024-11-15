Kuki Women's Body Write To Home Minister Amit Shah Seeking To Replace CRPF With Assam Rifles

Guwahati: Expressing their distrust of the neutrality of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a Kuki Women's organisation in Manipur has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights (KWOHR) on Friday sent a memorandum to Amit Shah demanding the CRPF personnel manning the buffer zones be replaced by the Assam Rifles (AR) in order to prevent further bloodshed and to maintain relative calm and peace in the region.

The KWOHR memorandum came four days after the CRPF personnel killed ten suspected armed miscreants in the Jakuradhor and Borobekra areas of the Jiribam district in the state. While the CRPF claimed that the encounter took place when armed miscreants came to attack the CRPF camp located in the area, several Kuki and Hmar civil society organizations claimed the ten deceased as 'village volunteers'--thereby questioning the neutrality of the CRPF.

"It has come to our attention that there have been gross violations of human rights carried out by the central security forces in Jiribam. Reports have surfaced detailing instances of excessive force and arbitrary killings. Such actions are not only inhumane but also a clear infringement of the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed to all individuals," the KWOHR said.

The recent violence at Jiribam in Manipur has prompted concerns about the escalation of violence and the safety of innocent civilians, the body said.

"Following a period of relative calm in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zo tribals and the Meitei community, a tragic incident occurred in Zairawn village on 7 November. Meitei militants launched a vicious attack on the village, resulting in the brutal murder of Mrs Zosangkim.

"In a show of vengeance, on November 11, the Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers set ablaze several shops and residences in Jakuradhor and Borobekra. Upon the arrival of the central security forces, the volunteers opted to avoid confrontation and did not retaliate," said the memorandum signed by KWOHR General Secretary, Kimneihoi Lhungdim.

"However, the CRPF personnel, travelling in an armoured vehicle, recklessly opened fire on the volunteers, resulting in the fatal shooting of one village volunteer on the spot. The remaining volunteers were indiscriminately rounded up and mercilessly killed, with two of them meeting a brutal end by being bludgeoned to death. 10 village volunteers died in the hands of the CRPF that day," the memorandum said.

According to the KWOHR, the Kuki-Zo people have harboured a deep-seated distrust towards the CRPF when it comes to maintaining peace and sanctity in the buffer zone.

"Unlike the Assam Rifles, who have earned the trust of the community through their actions and commitment, the CRPF has consistently failed to instil confidence among the Kuki-Zo people. The lack of trust stems from a history of perceived negligence, timidity and a failure to protect the interests of the indigenous population.

"As a result, the Kuki-Zo people have been reluctant to rely on the CRPF for ensuring the security and stability of the buffer zone. The Assam Rifles, on the other hand, have demonstrably shown their ability to uphold peace and safely manage the buffer zone, leading to a stark contrast in perception between the two groups," the KWOHR said

"Therefore, it is imperative that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel manning the buffer zones be replaced by the Assam Rifles in order to prevent further bloodshed and to maintain relative calm and peace in the region. The Assam Rifles, with their expertise and experience in handling such volatile situations, are better equipped to handle the security challenges in the area.

"By deploying the Assam Rifles in place of the CRPF, the authorities can ensure a more effective and efficient management of the buffer zones, thereby reducing the risk of violence and unrest," they said adding that this strategic decision will not only help in safeguarding the lives of the civilians but also create a sense of security and stability in the region.

The KWOHR also urged Shah to consider the recent mass killing involving CRPF personnel as a grave violation of human rights and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

"Those responsible for such heinous acts should be held accountable and punished according to the law. The use of excessive force resulting in the loss of lives of village volunteers cannot be tolerated, and justice must be served to ensure such atrocities are not repeated in the future," they said.