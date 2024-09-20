ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuki Apex Body Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

Guwahati: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central government will spend Rs 31,000 crore to seal the Indo-Myanmar border and blamed the influx from Myanmar as the root cause of Manipur violence, the apex body of the Kuki community, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has said that terming illegal immigration as the root cause of violence is a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from the real issue that is the state-sponsored ethnic cleansing of Kuki people.

The Kuki apex body also blamed the United Committee Manipur (UCM), an umbrella organisation of Meitei groups and organisations, for propagating this narrative that illegal influx from the other side of the border is the root cause of the violence.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been on the boil since May last year over the clash between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has led to the killing of 220 civilians and the displacement of thousands of people belonging to both communities.

Although the BJP-led government at the Centre has decided to seal the over 1600 km long Indo-Myanmar border with barbed fencing, there has been stiff opposition to the proposal to fence the border by the Kuki, Nagas and Mizo communities citing that the move to fence the border will sever their ethnic ties.

Information and Publicity Secretary of the KIM Janghaolun Haokip said that the fencing of the border with Myanmar is a violation of human rights as it will disunite or separate the Kuki people, who live on both sides of the border.